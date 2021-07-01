The three combinations of symptoms that allow detecting 70% of covid cases

Spanish researchers develop a model capable of detecting 70% of covid cases, based on scores of the symptoms most associated with the disease

To detect covid infection “there are four relevant symptoms: anosmia, fever, severe fatigue and absence of a sore throat”

“The loss of smell and taste, by itself, would already justify doing a PCR, because the probability of it being covid is very high.”

“Fever, cough, shortness of breath.” They have been the three most identifiable symptoms of covid since the pandemic began, both for doctors who encountered suspected cases and for the general population, who We have ended up internalizing them as the warning signs of infection. But a year and a half later, we know much more about the virus and the disease. “That triad is no longer valid. Coughing and shortness of breath, for us, are irrelevant ”.

Regarding the latter, the scientist explains that at the beginning of the pandemic those three identifying factors of the covid were established because “Most of the data on symptoms were based on hospital cases, which are completely different from what we see in infections in the general population.”

Pastor and other researchers from the Carlos III Health Institute have investigated how infections were in the first wave of the pandemic and, by studying its characteristics, have developed “a predictive model of the risk of infection by SARS-CoV-2 based on symptoms, which can facilitate the detection of cases in the general population at times and in areas with active circulation of the virus ”. All this they have done based on the data of the national serological survey ENE-COVID carried out by the Ministry of Health and the ISCIII.

Four relevant symptoms

They explain in the study that one of the problems of the seroprevalence survey is the low specificity of the symptoms reported by the respondents (headache, fever, cough, diarrhea …), which can be due to many other causes. Almost 17,000 people reported symptoms that could be compatible with SARS-CoV-2 infection, but afterwards, the study showed that only 10% of them had antibodies against the virus.

After comparing the symptoms of symptomatic people with and without antibodies, researchers have developed a model capable of predicting whether there is a coronavirus infection. It is based on scores of the symptoms most associated with the disease. Which are? “Alone there are four relevant: anosmia, fever, severe fatigue and absence of sore throat”, Pastor-Barriuso explains.

But he cautions: “No single symptom alone is good predictor the probability that a person has been infected with covid, Except for anosmia, which is very specific. The rest of the symptoms are very generic ”. Therefore, the researchers decided look for “a pattern of symptoms that is highly predictive of infection.”

Three common symptom combinations

And that pattern has been seen in three combinations of symptoms, which work to determine whether or not a suspected case is covid.

Anosmia-ageusia (loss of smell and taste) Fever with severe tiredness Fever without sore throat

“Loss of smell and taste, alone, would justify doing a PCR”, Explains the scientist,“ because the The probability of it being covid is very high ”. But in general, what they have done is “give each symptom a proportional weight, so that, when combined, the sum has a certain predictive capacity ”.

The scoring system they propose researchers is easy to understand and apply.

1 point for the presence of severe tiredness

1 point for absence of sore throat

2 points for the presence of fever

5 points to sudden loss of smell and / or taste (anosmia / ageusia)

Applying this model to the seroprevalence survey data, they conclude that “A score equal to or greater than 3 detects more than 70% of the cases of covid among symptomatic people, with a specificity greater than 70% ”. Those three symptom patterns “are three combinations that would allow us to identify 70% of covid cases “, says Pastor-Barriuso.

Watch out for a sore throat (if there isn’t)

It is striking that one of the symptoms – sore throat– rather, the absence of symptoms. What scores is not having it, instead of having it. Why? “Because the proportion of people infected with covid with a sore throat is lower than that which occurs in other common diseases, such as the flu or pharyngitis … If the throat hurts and there is plaques, for example, cause fever, but it is easier for it to be due to other communicable diseases than to covid ”.

A sore throat is a symptom, therefore, that can occur in covid but “Occurs” less frequently than in other very common infections of the population ”. So, scores little and the other way around than the others. “Rate the absence of a sore throat.” If there is presence, in fact, it does not score ”, summarizes the researcher.

The other three symptoms –severe fatigue, fever and anosmia-ageusia- “we do see that they occur in a higher proportion in the infected of covid than in the uninfected ”. With all this clear, the study authors conclude that “the presence of anosmia / ageusia, fever with severe fatigue or fever without a sore throat they must serve to suspect COVID-19 in areas with active viral circulation ”. And what they propose in the study is that serves “as prior filtering for doctors, because this works better than the triad that has been used so far ”.

With one exception: the elderly. The researcher explains that “In the majors it would not be necessary to have one of those three combinations. Whenever there are any of these symptoms, even by itself, PCR should be done ”. Why? “Due to the high lethality and severity of covid in the elderly, we cannot afford false negatives ”.

Asymptomatic: more cases where the virus circulates less

This is what the study raises in terms of symptomatic cases of covid. In relation to the other objective, the characterization of the asymptomatic, the study concludes that they were almost a third of the cases registered in the first wave of the pandemic. “28.7% of the infections were asymptomatic, with a somewhat higher proportion in men (32%) than in women (26%) ”, they say.

And at this point, there is a piece of information that It is striking: there were more asymptomatic infections in areas with low virus circulation. “Asymptomatic infections were more frequent in the provinces least affected by the pandemic (40%),” they say in the study.

“We have compared areas of high prevalence with areas of low prevalence and we have seen that the percentage of asymptomatic patients is higher in areas where there is less circulation of the virus,” explains Pastor-Barriuso. Why? “The most plausible thing is that, in those areas, those who become infected have less contact with people with high viral loads. Infections can be milder ”. That is, people are infected less in these areas, as the virus circulates less, but also and for the same reason, those that do become ill in a mild or asymptomatic way.

The fact that, in these areas, there were up to 40% asymptomatic, is not very reassuring at the epidemiological level. Because it means that, although the virus circulates less, a high percentage of asymptomatic infections can be registered, which are the most dangerous. “It is more dangerous, because you cannot quarantine these people. They do not have a viral load very different from that of symptomatic patients, and also, due to their mobility, they may be responsible for a greater number of transmissions ”.

The researcher is very clear about this, when we ask him about the role they could play in those areas and in that first wave. “40% of asymptomatic patients may have caused more infections, due to their greater mobility, than 60% of the symptomatic ones, who were isolated. In terms of disease transmission, they may have been more relevant, of course”.