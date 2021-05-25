The three cities where you sleep best, according to a survey | Life

A recent survey by VAAY shows which are the 3 cities with the best sleep of among the 75 main cities in the world. It also shows which are the worst stops to sleep.

In what cities in the world sleep better? This VAAY investigation set out to find out the answer.

To sleep Between 7 and 9 hours a night, in a clean, quiet and dark room, with a regular schedule and without too much food in the stomach is essential for human health. Having good sleep hygiene prevents cardiovascular, neurodegenerative and metabolic diseases, reduces the risk of cancer or depression, improves mood and avoids concentration problems.

The survey, the conclusions of which are collected in Euronews, set out to find out which are the cities of our planet with the best quality of sleep.

Latest edition of the Xiaomi activity bracelet with a physical activity monitor, heart rate sensor and blood oxygen measurement with a better and larger screen.

To find out, the average time that residents sleep and the frequency of sleep were measured, comparing these results with relevant factors that affect sleep hygiene, such as mental health and average caffeine intake, as well as overwork, problems of money, social stresses or environmental factors such as light, noise and air pollution.

The researchers consulted studies from the World Health Organization, Harvard or The Sleep Foundation in order to determine the 9 factors that have the greatest impact on the quality of sleep.

As explained by Finn Age Hänsel, co-founder of VAAY, the good score of the winners is due to a multifactorial nature, since environmental, political and social determinants are those that intervene to create good sleeping conditions to the inhabitants of a place.

The cities where the best sleeps in the world they shared excellent scores on physical and mental well-being, even despite the profound impact the pandemic has had on anxiety levels and sleep problems.

Another important feature is the impact that the work-life balance has on rest. Those countries where they spend less time working beyond the established hours and less time commuting to work have better quality of sleep.

After looking at the results of the 75 cities, these are the best for sleep well.

1. Amsterdam

If you want to get a good night’s rest, the Dutch capital is the best place in the world to do it. It is the city with the best results in terms of the sleep patterns of its inhabitants.

2. Auckland

Spread over volcanic hills, Auckland not only represents the beauty of New Zealand but is second quietest city in the world to sleep.

3. Glasgow

The Scottish city of Glasgow received a high rating for job and financial security, one of the most relevant points for a good night’s sleep.

They complete the ranking in the top 10 Liverpool, Stockholm, Dublin, Dresden, Munich, Bren and Bremen.

And what about the worst cities to sleep?

1. São Paulo

Sao Paulo is one of the worst destinations when it comes to sleep quality. The score has physical well-being and mental health problems and is also one of the most polluted cities of the world. Noise, noxious particles in the air or instability worsen the sleep of its residents.

2. Tokyo

The Japanese city is one of the most populated cities in the world. Among other reasons, its low score is related to the high incidence of chronic pain that splashes on the dire quality of sleep of its residents.

3. Los Angeles

Flying to the United States, behind the neon lights of Hollywood, you get little and bad sleep. In Los Angeles, people accuse long trips to work and overwork and stress among its inhabitants.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Andrea Núñez-Torrón Stock.