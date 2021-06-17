The three changes he calls for to revolutionize football

Augusto Cesar Lendoiro, former president of the Real Club Deportivo de La Coruña, has referred to OKDIARY an opinion piece in which he talks about the changes that football needs. The historic leader calls for a duration of 60 minutes of effective play, identical measurements in all fields and a two-minute time-out for each coach.

This is the full content of the opinion piece from Lendoiro:

I ONLY ASK FIFA FOR A CLOCK, A METER … AND “SENSE”

Being “crazy about football” would justify my devotion to football-sport, that of the fans, which is far from, but without underestimating, football-business. So if they asked me “would you choose one or the other?”, My answer would be resounding, “Tricky questions, no. Both must complement each other “

However, each day it becomes more evident, by the statements of our leaders, that they are leaving the sports sector, while their concern for the business it generates grows. They focus on getting higher income for LaLiga and forget about the essential modifications to promote fair play that would also benefit the business.

This leads us to think that national football institutions are complicit in FIFA’s immobility, by not demanding to update prehistoric rules, perhaps because some of those who rule do not like football and only pretend to understand the business, what causes the crash frontal with the fans.

This is the reason why I have taken advantage of the showcase offered by the event open from Madrid to the five continents, “Elite Soccer Congress”, which is called to consolidate itself as one of the great annual debate appointments, to present a presentation that insists FIFA to study three changes for the benefit of football-sport: the effective time of the match, the identical measurements of the fields and a time-out per game for each coach. Let us value them.

1st.- “THE MEETING WILL LAST 60 MINUTES OF EFFECTIVE GAME”.

It is clear that the FIFA rule on playing time, 90 ‘, is systematically violated. The rule obliges the referee to recover all the minutes that have been lost due to any circumstance and the statistics of the European leagues are so devastating that they verify that the average of the effective game does not reach 60 ‘, the Spanish being the league in the that fewer minutes are played, with only 56 ‘.

Hence, the sports that are played at a certain time (basketball, indoor soccer, roller hockey, water polo …) for years have disputed their matches with real game time, leaving the time running for those who are played in search of a score (tennis, golf, volleyball …) Soccer is an exception to this rule.

Stopping the clock every time the game is stopped, would allow football to be more fair and eliminate unsportsmanlike attitudes that generate violence on the field and in the stands due to the deliberate loss of time due to fictitious injuries, goal shots, band, fouls; protests to the referee, delivery of balls … and now the VAR.

The change would only bring advantages for the main players in the game, both for the coaches – who would know for their strategy the exact time that would remain to play – and for the spectators, who would pay, not as now, for a real time of the show and, they would avoid, through fair play, the violence that wasted time, especially in the last quarter of the match.

Does it make sense to demand that extra work from the referee with how difficult it is to referee? No. They would be the great beneficiaries of the new rule by stopping timing the lost minutes. Unloading them from this task is the duty of the legislators and especially at the end of the game, when a play, after the regulation time, can decide a match after a solo breakaway by the striker, a foul, a corner … when the rule only allows outside time to shoot a penalty.

In short, it is about breaking, once and for all, with that unsportsmanlike strategic rule that using time wasted to profit has become.

2nd .- “THE PROFESSIONAL PLAYING FIELDS WILL ALL MEASURE 105M.X 68M”.

It is incomprehensible, or at least it becomes very difficult to understand, how in the 21st century, with the interests of all kinds that move in professional football, the game is not forced to be played on fields that have identical measures.

In the Santander League it does not happen. There is a difference of 650m2 between the fields in Elche, the largest and in Eibar, the one with less, which means an additional 60m2 of effort for each of the 11 players on a team. Does it make sense?

Let’s bet that the playing fields have the same measures and minimum security measures are required in the fields, for the tranquility of the players that eliminates the risk of colliding with benches, advertising, stands …

3rd.-: A TIMEOUT OF 2 ‘PER GAME FOR EACH COACH.

What a huge absurdity it is that coaches are condemned not to be able to meet with their players while the ball is in play! With the professional importance that they are given and that they have in football, it seems a stupid luxury to prevent them from being able to address, at least once in the game, all their players.

It has been proven that the public naturally admits the time of the dehydration pause, so I am convinced that the same fans would enjoy listening to the coach’s instructions to their players, because it would allow them to assess and rate the coach’s talk … at the same time that the business would be favored by appearing on the screen, superimposed, a well-paid advertisement.

Two of the modifications – the effective playing time and the identical measurements of the professional soccer fields – seem to me to be irreversible and urgent changes. Hopefully the approval of the time-out for the coaches, who need and deserve it, will follow the same rhythm, but everything indicates that it will be the subject of further debate. In the face of immobility, innovation “with heartfelt”. It is a must.

Augusto Cesar Lendoiro

Former President RCDeportivo.