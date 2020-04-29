Passenger cars and vans are the ones that present the most risks

Cars over ten years old, the thugs’ favorites

A recent study has determined the three cars that have the most options of being theft in Spain. This same also affirms what type of vehicle is the most stolen and the Spanish locations where more situations of this type occur.

The Seat Ibiza, the Seat León and the Volkswagen Golf are the three models that present the greatest risk of theft in our country. This is stated in a recent study carried out by the insurance comparator Acierto.com, which has included others such as the BMW 3 Series, the top of this blacklist. Citroën Xsara, the Peugeot 206, the Renault Mégane, the Citroën C4, the Volkswagen Polo, the Volkswagen Pasat and the Audi A4.

More generally, the study points to the passenger cars and to the vans as the groups of vehicles preferred by the thieves, especially when they are already more than ten years old. The reason is none other than the greater ease they have to be able to access and start them.

The data by Autonomous communities They affirm that where the most car thefts take place is in Madrid, Catalonia, Andalusia, the Valencian Community and the Canary Islands. More specifically, the towns most severely punished in this regard are Melilla, Seville, Dos Hermanas in Seville and Parla and Fuenlabrada in Madrid.

CAN I AVOID THEFT OF MY CAR?

Avoid the theft of a car As such it is not possible, but certain behaviors can be carried out to minimize risks. For example, the following:

Do not leave objects in the car that could attract the attention of thieves. Avoid parking in dimly lit or remote areas. Look for glass debris on sidewalks, a sign that windows may have been previously broken. Keep the vehicle clean so as not to give a feeling of abandonment. Leave the glove box empty and open. If you are going to be parked for a long time, disconnect the battery so that it does not start.

It should be remembered in addition to all this that it is convenient to have a theft coverage in our insurance if our vehicle. This not only covers the possible disappearance of the car, but any damage that it receives in an attempt.

