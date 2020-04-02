We know you are bored. I do not want to generalize, since I, for example, still work at this time, but it is a reality that the vast majority of citizens have been cloistered at home for weeksIt seems that they will be even more, and ideas are beginning to be scarce. It shouldn’t be like this, because we have more means than ever and we are more communicated than in any other time, but the mind usually needs a break.

I know you will have read, even on our website, thousand and one recommendations. They will have told you how to get in shape through YouTube channels, how to read books for free, how to get the video games you had forgotten to resurface from their hiding place or how to watch those series that you had pending for months. On this occasion, we want to share the best way to complete virtual style puzzles.

Joining digital pieces

As time is money, although now you have a little more, I will start with a web page that has been curious and original. Since Your Puzzles offer you the possibility of complete these hobbies with an interesting twist and that could fill the hours of boredom that you accumulate behind your back. The puzzles are divided into different themes, suitable for the whole family, and you can join pieces to form animals, cities, cars, cartoons or landscapes. However, what stands out the most on this website is the possibility of creating your own puzzle, with the image you prefer, and thus have an extra reason to entertain yourself on the website.

Secondly, I would like you to know what The Jigsaw Puzzles has to offer to the user who delves into their domains. As in the previous website, this time also you can complete puzzles divided into different categories. One of the fundamental differences of this site is that allows the player to vary the shape of each piece. You can make puzzles from 20 pieces to 500 pieces, in addition to being able to set the type of cut. If you want to vary a little, try to form puzzles from spiral pieces and tell me how was the experience.

Lastly, although you can do your own research via Google, I would like to highlight Daily Jigsaw Puzzles. This web page, according to what I have been able to see for a few minutes of entertainment on it, allows the user to complete a wide variety of puzzles. I was surprised by both the quantity of images that are made available to the user, and the quality of some of them, which could well be wallpapers for your mobile devices or laptop. In addition, almost in what could be a mixture between the first website that showed you and the second, you can also upload your own works, be it a photograph you have on your computer, such as an image that sparks the family’s imagination and motivates them to spend time interacting as this quarantine is teaching us to do, digitally and at home.

