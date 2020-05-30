Newer GPS trackers work through mobile apps

A GPS locator It is a type of device whose function is to send and receive a signal. This shows in real time where you are. What favors the location in this case of the vehicles.

Many of the companies with car fleets install GPS locators on their cars to protect their investment and give them more security. However, this device can be very helpful for all kinds of people who want to have more control over their cars.

The newest GPS trackers work through mobile applications that will help us to know where the device is and, therefore, the car.

GPS is very useful if we want to avoid theft or when other people use the vehicle to know where your car is.

So we have put together three of the best GPS locators for your car.

TKSTAR9o5 GPS locator

The product allows a wide range of uses. To highlight it has the track function in real time, the loading interval of its positioning being 10 seconds.

The GPS is very easy to install, since it has a strong magnet that facilitates its installation in a simple and fast way.

Invoxia GPS locator

The invoxia gps locator It is an innovative tracker since it does not use a SIM card, but uses low consumption GPS networks.

The product has an additional USB charging cable to recharge its battery, which by the way, is long lasting.

Hangang GPS Tracker GPS Locator

This innovative GPS tracker provides us with real-time tracking of our vehicle. Determine the location via SMS, using the Google map.

The GPS has an SOS button that sends the precise location in case of an eventuality, to the selected device.

