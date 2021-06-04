The three best goalkeepers of the Copa América

06/04/2021 at 8:56 PM CEST

Brazil and Argentina are the favorite teams to win the next Copa América. Brazilians leave at quota 2.1, while the Argentines are 3.75; further away is Colombia, which appears as the third applicant for quota 7.0.

This favoritism of Brazil and Argentina is built from one of the key positions, the goal. Brazil has the two best goalkeepers in the competition. Interestingly, whoever the starter is, he has more name and more experience than any goalkeeper in the other teams. And it is that Tité can choose for his goal Ederson Moraes, goalkeeper of Manchester City, or Alisson Becker, of Liverpool. That is, the last two Premier League champions.

Ederson is also the recent winner of the Golden Glove of the Premier, with 19 unbeaten goals, the criterion that governs this award in England, unlike other leagues where the percentage of goals received is imposed. The Brazilian has been a key player in the Premier City champion and has not only marked differences under the sticks, but has also been important to get the ball played, creating goals with his long balls at the ends.

His compatriot Alisson has had a worse season, due in large part to Liverpool’s poor timing this year. Even so, the ‘Reds’ managed to get into the top four in the league and qualify for the next edition of the Champions League. Alisson should leave as a substitute in the scheme of Tité if one attends to the recent form and is that Ederson was playing the Champions League final with City just a few days ago. However, Alisson has been the regular starter in Brazil as of late, so this is going to be quite a headache for Tité.

The third in question in this battle plays on the opposite side, in an Argentina that will try to get its first Copa América with Leo Messi in the team. Emiliano Martinez dream of this competition. The covid has prevented him from making his debut with the albiceleste and that may undermine his options to be a starter in the Argentine team. He has already been called up, but has not yet been able to play, but little doubt remains that ‘Emi’ is the best goalkeeper that Argentina has.

After leaving Arsenal, where he did not enjoy the minutes he needed, he settled at Aston Villa, breaking the club’s record for unbeaten matches in his first season. Emiliano left his clean sheet 15 times, becoming the third best goalkeeper in the competition, only behind Chelsea’s Ederson and Edouard Mendy.

If Messi and his people want to have more chances to win the championship, the option of having Emiliano Martínez should be mandatory.