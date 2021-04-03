The three beneficiary groups the IRS is targeting the third batch of $ 1,400 payments this week



The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) He detailed this Friday about the payments of the third stimulus check that he is focusing on as part of a new batch of shipments that, according to the office, began to be processed on Friday, March 26.

As part of the continuation of the issuance of payments, the agency mentioned in a statement today that at least three are the groups of people that could soon receive the stimulus funds corresponding to the third check approved in March.

1.People who received an incomplete stimulus payment because the IRS received a new tax return late

“This lot includes the first of the supplemental payments in progress for people who received payments based on their 2019 tax returns in early March, but are eligible for a new or higher payment based on their recently processed tax returns. 2020. These ‘additional’ payments could include a situation where a person’s income was reduced in 2020 compared to 2019, or a person had a new child or dependent on their 2020 tax return, and other situations ” says the IRS on its website.

2. Non-filers who first filed a tax return with the IRS this year

“The payments announced today also include payments for individuals that the IRS previously did not have information to issue a payment, but who recently filed a tax return and qualify for an economic impact payment. Payments to this group – and the “additional” payments mentioned above – will continue weekly into the future, as the IRS continues to process tax returns for 2020 and 2019, “the office adds on IRS.gov.

3. Beneficiaries of programs such as Social Security who do not file taxes (Non-filers)

“Beginning Friday (today), a large amount of payments will begin to be issued to recipients of Social Security or other federal benefits who did not file 2020 or 2019 returns and did not use the Non-Filers tool last year. These payments will be issued to beneficiaries of Social Security, Survivor or Social Security Disability (SSDI), Supplemental Security Income (SSI), and the Railroad Retirement Board (RRB) by its acronym in English). As previously announced, these payments will begin to be issued this weekend, with the projection that the majority of these payments would be sent electronically and received on April 7, ”the agency specifies.

In all, the third batch of stimulus payments under the “American Rescue Plan” includes more than 4 million payments, with a total value of more than $ 10 billion.

The IRS sent about 2 million direct deposit payments (with a total value of more than $ 5 billion), and approximately 2 million paper check payments (with a total value of almost $ 5 billion).

According to the most recent statement of the entity, since the distribution process of the third stimulus check of $ 1,400 began on March 12, it has issued together with the Treasury Department more than 130 million payments for an approximate value of $ 335,000 million.

