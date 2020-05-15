Thousands of Internet users are surprised by the threats they have found against youtuber Yuya. And it is that this unusual situation comes from a singer that the public asks to be censored and that Spotify has already done so.

There is not only one song with death threat to Yuya. There is also other evidence that has sparked the same controversy. It is an image where this man, known as Johnny Escutia, causes terror.

In the image you can see a white wall full of blood, in the message of the publication it says: take care, Yuya.

But that is not the only problem, but the situation was strengthened by the content of his lyrics. In one of the songs, he talks about his knowledge of the youtuber’s address, how he would rape and kill her.

She also has a mounted photo where he appears next to her with a pixelated face.

But the terror does not end with the content aimed at the famous. If not, its lyrics generally incite situations of violence and femicide.

How did you hear about the topic?

The viralization of this rapper came thanks to the situation with Safaera from Bad Bunny. The topic was restricted on Spotify. People judged the fact that that song got off the platform and that it didn’t remove Johnny Escutia’s muss.

Hey what’s up @Spotify_LATAM hey and if instead of taking Safaera from @sanbenito you remove Johnny Escutia’s songs where he describes how to rape, torture, kill and dismember women and girls? Please. And besides he wants to kill @yuyacst I OPEN THREAD pic.twitter.com/9DxqozhMml – Ana Luz (@analuzsaso) May 15, 2020

For this reason, the community requested that its content be removed from the different music platforms. Something that was accomplished on Spotify with a statement.

“We can confirm that the music in question has been removed from our service for violating the guidelines of the prohibited content because it is hate speech,” they said.

