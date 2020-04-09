         The thousand and one security problems of Zoom, the video call app that Google has banned its employees from using

Video calling apps have become especially important during the quarantine that more and more countries suffer from the coronavirus pandemic. Hence, the use of all has exploded, and they have emerged strongly actors like Zoom, who has been experiencing his particular ordeal for a few days as he continues to accumulate problems.

Zoom was one of the solutions that grew the most during the first days of quarantine, and perhaps this increase in demand for its services has caused various errors, or uncover others that already existed. The truth is that Zoom offices do not win for displeasures lately, and Google and the United States Senate have just put more weight on his back.

Zoom rise and fall possible

As we have said, Zoom was one of the group video conferencing apps that grew the most in the first days of the quarantine. But this ‘boom’ has been accompanied by further scrutiny of your application, its terms and conditions and has also caught the attention of those who tend to take advantage of the security flaws of the apps. For all this, Zoom continues on the first page of many media and not for something positive.

One of the first problems with Zoom occurred when it was detected that it shared usage data with Facebook, even if you did not have an account with said social network. The reason was that Zoom used an application development kit from Facebook itself, which warned in its documentation that it received data from any app developed with it, but this information was not, however, found in Zoom’s terms and conditions. The company removed this code and rectified it through a statement, but closing this problem did not end the incidents with the service.

It was not long before a vulnerability was detected in the service allowed video conferencing to be spied on made with the app. This was detected by Check Point Research, and it appears to be due to a problem with the identifiers of each meeting by not asking for a password to join them. If someone cracked the correct code, they could join any active meeting and use software to monitor them.

Problems with Zoom continue to arise, and both Google and the United States Senate already prohibit its use.

As if they were few problems, thousands of video calls were found exposed on the web. Video calls that were apparently private and that they contained confidential information of both users and companies, since Zoom has also grown a lot in the business field. User keys appeared on the Dark Web, stolen directly from the application, squeezing other security errors thanks to which, among other things, you could install malware on macOS or hack the camera and microphone. The reason? The absence of end-to-end encryption.

The consequences of all these security flaws has undermined the credibility of Zoom, to the point that Google itself has prohibited its employees from using the application from their work teams, or from their personal computers if they are going to dedicate the video call to something related to their work. The New York Times has discovered that Zoom used data from connected users for “data mining” in their personal and work environments. And finally, the State Senate has also recommended avoiding Zoom to its members.

