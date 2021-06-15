“The thong that has been mounted? It’s that it’s a bit of Girona’s way of acting “

06/14/2021 at 7:40 PM CEST

Girona took the lead last Sunday in the fight for promotion. He returned to Rayo Vallecano 2-1 in Vallecas in a meeting that was not without controversy. With a 1-0 on the scoreboard, the referee annulled a goal from Francisco Rodríguez due to an alleged hand from Nahuel. A decision that caused the visitors to complain and that ended in a tangana between the two teams.

Martín Presa, president of Rayo, blames Girona for the incident in the playoffs: “¿The thong that has been mounted? It is that it is a bit the way of acting of Girona. Two months ago in the league game they played here, the Girona substitutes from the stands insulted the Rayo & rdquor; box, he admitted.

“It was a weird game, a complicated game, the Girona players have gone to the ground at all times…. They were collapsing. But hey, this is football, “he added.” Today Girona has studied Bilardo’s manual. They had a rub on the shoulder and they went to the ground. Very little has been played, they have cut our rhythm, it has been a very disrespectful attitude“, he explained.” Sometimes they are serious subjects like we saw yesterday the one of Ericksen. These are not attitudes that should be “he declared.

He also showed confidence in a team that still has a chance of being promoted to the Santander League: “Today luck has not been with us but we are looking forward to Sunday already, We are 90 minutes away from being in the First Division and we are convinced that we can achieve it& rdquor ;, sentenced.