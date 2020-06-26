. / EPA / LYNNE CAMERON

London, June 25 . .- Thirty years. An eternity is what Liverpool fans have had to wait to see their team win a league again. Some will never have been able to witness it because they left prematurely, for others this will be the first time and many will enjoy all the years of waiting.

Liverpool was not the victim of a curse as happened to Benfica with Bela Guttman, but it has taken three decades to reign in England. The last time he did this was in the 1989-1990 season, when Ian Rush, Kenny Dalglish and Bruce Grobbelaar were roaming Anfield.

Since then many things have happened around the coastal city of northern England. The most important one probably happened that same season, when football was overshadowed by one of the greatest tragedies in history. The Hillsborough avalanche stained the history of the club and the 96 victims of that day are an eternal memory in one of the facades of Anfield.

That fact cut Dalglish’s fortune as a coach in Liverpool and although many others passed through the post, none could recover the league. Ronnie Moran, Graeme Souness, Roy Evans, Gerard Houllier, Rafa Benítez, Roy Hodgson, Dalglish in a second stage that was not for the memory and Brendan Rodgers tried.

Some left great successes, such as Houllier with the conquest of the famous triplet of 2001, formed by the Uefa Cup, the League Cup and the FA Cup, and Benítez, who added the fifth European Cup in the miracle of Istanbul.

Others like Rodgers stayed on the brink of glory. Probably the most painful defeat of all those that have occurred since the 1990 title. Because Liverpool over these thirty years has been on the brink of the title five times (1991, 2002, 2009, 2014 and 2019), but none as harmful as 2014.

The team led by Steven Gerrard and Luis Suárez surely deserved that league, which ended up in the clutches of Manchester City, but the captain’s slip against Chelsea, Demba Ba’s goal, Mourinho’s trap and the collapse against Crystal Palace, wasting a 0-3, threw away the title that Gerrard always deserved.

There have been many footballers who deserved to have taken the Premier dressed as ‘Reds’. Xabi Alonso, Pepe Reina, Javier Mascherano, Jamie Carragher, Fernando Torres, Michael Owen or Steve McManaman were left without the award and now they will see from the barrier how Jordan Henderson, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané and Roberto Firmino fulfill their dream.

All led under the baton of the great person responsible for the change. The signing of Jürgen Klopp as coach has led to this title. His style, his way of treating the stars in the dressing room and the planning of the squad, without great expenses except for the successes of Virgil Van Dijk and Alisson Becker, have become the pillars of a historical title.

Compared to the invincible Arsenal, Liverpool got the league many months ago, before the coronavirus hit society and world football. The title has been tied practically since Christmas, maintaining a usual advantage of more than 20 points over the maximum pursuer, Manchester City.

With this title, for Liverpool a wound is closed. Years ago, before Alex Ferguson’s triumphal arrival in Manchester, Anfield fans made fun of the ‘Red Devils’, exhibiting the then 18 leagues, much more than the seven that United owned at the time. « Come back when you are 18, » said Liverpool fans. And they came back, of course they came back, with 20 in their pocket.

Now the Pool achieves the nineteenth and can once again raise its chest with pride, what they usually do in Europe and that they had become accustomed to hiding in the islands. Liverpool is back, Liverpool reigns again.

Manuel Sánchez Gómez