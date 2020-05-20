Are you a fan of For Thirteen Reasons? So we have very good news for you: Netflix has released the first official trailer for the fourth and final season.

The platform announced a few days ago that the premiere date for season 4 of 13 Reasons Why will take place next June. He did it through a very emotional video in which we could see the actors saying goodbye to the team between hugs and tears, but without advancing anything about what awaits us in the new installment.

Now, the first trailer for season 4 of For Thirteen Reasons is already among us to show us the expected advance. After the video we will go on to comment on some details of the plot, so if you do not bring the series up to date, we recommend that you do not continue reading to avoid spoilers.

The advance of the series begins with a graffiti in the institute that leaves Clay and his friends frozen, where it can be read “Monty was set up.” Effectively, they let Monty be wrongly accused of Bryce’s murder, and his death in the third season (which did not hurt anyone) prevented him from defending himself.

Although they thought it was a secret, it is clear that someone else knows it, something that will torment them throughout the delivery. Clay is having a particularly hard time seeing Monty’s ghost everywhere and his therapist invites you to reveal the secrets you keep to release that weight off their backs.

For thirteen reasons it is the brainchild of Brian Yorke, and the final season cast is made up of Dylan Minnette, Alisha Boe, Brandon Flynn Miles Heizer, Grace Saif, Christian Navarro, Ross Butler, Druid, Sinise, Anne Winters, Deaken Bluman, Tyler Barnhardt, Austin Aaron, Inde Navarrette, RJ Brown, Steven Weber, Brenda Strong, Amy Hargreaves, Josh Hamilton, Mark Pellegrino and Jan Luis Castellanos.

The premiere of season 4 of For Thirteen Reasons will take place on June 5. If you want to know all the details of the series you can check them on Netflix.