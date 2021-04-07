The third trailer of Black Widow came out and in 24 hours it was seen 70 million times – Tomatazos

On Saturday everyone was talking about the trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy, but there was another that came out that same day that took the world by surprise and quickly went viral: the new trailer for Black Widow. Nobody expected it, but it made sense; The film opens on July 9 and Marvel had to respond to the virulent success of the trailer for The Suicide Squad.

If that was the intention of the study, they succeeded. The Hollywood Reporter revealed Monday that the trailer was viewed 70 million times in a 24-hour period. In this way it surpassed the previous one of this film that had obtained 57 million in the same period. It also implies that it has broken the records of the Black Panther trailers – 90% (48 million), WandaVision – 95% (53 million) and Loki (36 million). Here you can see the new trailer:

This trailer initially focuses on the character’s past within the MCU including his sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame – 95%. That said, the movie is going to take place after the events of Captain America: Civil War – 90%, and therefore before Thanos and his henchmen stepped on Earth in Avengers: Infinity War – 79%. In this film we will finally know in detail the past of the protagonist and, above all, her stay in the Red Rooml which is the program that brainwashes young women to turn them into murderers. In fact, we will also see two other Black Widows, one played by Florence Pugh and the other by Rachel Weisz. Something that, surely, many fans liked is that we got to see more of the villainous Taskmaster and David Harbor as Red Guardian, the Soviet equivalent of Captain America.

It is worth remembering that in recent days Scarlett Johansson has not been without controversy for the statements about her position about the actors talking about politics:

I do not believe that actors have an obligation to have a public role in society. Some people want to do it, but the idea that you are obligated because you are in the public eye is unfair. You did not choose to be a politician, you are an actor. Your job is to reflect our experience to ourselves, your job is to be a mirror for the audience, to be able to have a thematic experience through art. That’s your job.

As already mentioned, it will be released on July 9 in theaters and on Disney Plus in Premier Access, for an extra cost than the subscription. As we have already reported, the fact that it can be seen on a streaming system angered the US movie chains. If you want to know more about the plot, in addition to what has already been revealed in the three trailers, here is the official synopsis:

In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thiller Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darkest parts of her story when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past appears. Pursued by a force that will stop for nothing until it is finished with her, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and her broken relationships from before she became an Avenger.

One question we all have is whether that movie will reveal what will happen to the character in the future of the MCU after his apparent death in Endgame. Will they revive her or will she be replaced by another Black Widow? In a few more months we will have an answer, whether it is satisfactory is quite another matter.

