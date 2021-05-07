The third time is the charm: the Ibex breaks 9,000 points after rising 2.8% in the week

The Ibex 35 has risen 0.86%, to 9,059.20 points and has marked a new annual maximum. In the third attempt to overcome the psychological and technical resistance of 9,000 points, the selective has achieved it in the weekly closing, which gives more value to the break. The Hispanic Index it has revalued 2.77% in the week and has increased its annual profit to 12.2%. Very good news.



Within the index, the strong increases in Solaria, Amadeus (their results have been liked), PharmaMar, ArcelorMittal or Fluidra (Berenberg has raised its price to 35 euros). In negative, Telephone and Inditex they have been one of the few bearish values, with falls of more than 1%.

In the Continuum, Gestamp has skyrocketed after tripling its profits in the first trimester. It has also risen very strongly Ecoener, upon learning that several institutional investors have entered its capital.

Today the accounts of Cellnex, Amadeus and IAG. The first has raised its losses to 43 million and has confirmed forecasts; the second has lost 95 million until March after the benefits of 117 million of the same period of a year ago; and the third has reduced its red numbers to 1,067 million. Despite these figures, investors consider that the values ​​associated with tourism have already discounted the worst scenario and that their business will recover in the second semester.

ATTENTION TO MACRO DATA

The key data of the day has been the US April employment report. The consensus expected creating almost a million jobs and one drop in the unemployment rate to 5.8% from 6%. But the reality has been very different.



The world’s largest economy has created only 266.00 jobs during the month of April, with respect to the 950,000 anticipated by the consensus of experts. In addition, its unemployment rate has risen from 5.8% in the previous month to 6.1% today.

According to initial assessments, companies have had a lot of trouble finding available workforce. Analysts say there is intense debate on whether extended unemployment benefits and enhanced by the Biden Administration encourage the unemployed not to actively seek employment.

Neel Kashkari, Chairman of the Minneapolis Fed, commented “we know the dynamics is there. We also know that there is a massive child care shortage which is preventing families from re-entering the workforce. That is disproportionately affecting women. And there are still many people nervous about the virus, “he commented.

The ‘positive’ for the stock markets is that as long as the labor market does not improve substantially, the Federal Reserve (Fed) will not begin to consider reducing its monetary stimulus, which is good for stocks.

On the other hand, the last China trade data corresponding to the month of April. “They add to what has been a rather mediocre start to the year from a GDP point of view, although trade data they have seemed pretty solid“Hewson explains. Exports increased 32.3% in April (compared to a 30.6% increase in March) and imports rose 43.1% from 38.1% the previous month. Both figures have been located above expectations.

AND HOW IS THE IBEX?

After several clear attacks at 9,000 points, the Ibex he has finally managed to leave behind this psychological level, which was also a technical resistance.



“The index keep fighting these levels and show strength. If in the end you manage to exceed these prices, it is very likely that we can end up seeing an extension of the gains up to 9,300 points. We will not see a sign of weakness as long as it is trading above 8,800 points “, indicates César Nuez, analyst at Bolsamanía and head of Trader Watch.

OTHER MARKETS

The euro it appreciates 0.6% and changes to $ 1.2135. The Petroleum it is up moderately, with Brent at $ 68.30 and West Texas at $ 64.95.

The gold rises more than 1% and is above the $ 1,840 an ounce, while the silver it advanced 0.3% to $ 27.58.

The bitcoin it advances 2%, to $ 57,050, and Ethereum rises slightly, to $ 3,476.

The yield of the 10-year American bond is 1.575% and that of the 10-year Spanish bond it advances 3%, to 0.47%.