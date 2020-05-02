The third season of ‘The flower house‘It already has a release date and time on Netflix.

Mexican fiction with Spanish collaboration premieres its third season in Spain on April 23, 2020, from 9:00 in the morning.

The argument of this new session is as follows. “While Paulina tries to survive in prison, Elena is still in the hospital, the grandmother takes control of the house and the relationship between Diego and Julián is threatened by conservative ideas”

In addition, the series goes back 40 years to “show the origins of the friendship between Virginia, Ernesto, Solomon and Carmela … as well as crimes and unspeakable secrets that still haunt the family in the present”.

‘The Flower House’ is a comedy and dark humor series created by Manolo Caro for Netflix and premiered on August 10, 2018, reaping great international success very soon.

The plot revolves around a thriving family florist, which exudes much happiness and unity among those who compose it. But behind this successful business front, there are many hidden dysfunctional secrets. The series addresses issues such as sexual orientation, transsexuality, infidelity, and drug addiction.

The first season had 13 episodes and after its success, in October 2018, Netflix renewed the series for a second and third season to premiere in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Its initial protagonist, Veronica Castro, left the series and does not appear in the second season. Season 2 premiered on October 18, 2019.

The first season takes place exclusively in Mexico, while the second season also features scenes in Madrid, and the special funeral has a scene set on the Texas-Mexico border.

Cecilia Suarez and her character, Paulina de la Mora, have been especially praised and the style of the series has been compared to the cinema and the style of Pedro Almodovar.

.