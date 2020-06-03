The third installment of ‘Stranger Things’ featured an interesting connection to a notable 1985 horror movie, the Netflix series, created by the Duffer brothers, is currently developing the fourth season.

So far, the cast and crew will seek to match the success of the previous season, which was seen by more than 64 million households in the first month.

The Duffer Brothers are no stranger to popular movies from the 70s and 80s, and on many occasions the science fiction series is like a love letter to those times of cinema and television and they strive to honor some of the most important titles in pop culture.

‘Stranger Things’ is inspired by the author Stephen King and filmmakers such as Steven Spielberg, George A. Romero and John Carpenter, has had direct reference to films such as’ Alien’, ‘Back to the Future’, ‘The Evil Dead’, ‘ Ghostbusters’, ‘The NeverEnding Story’, ‘Star Wars’, and many others.

But, The third season of ‘Stranger Things’ had a reference to ‘The Stuff’ that very few fans noticed., when Mind Flayer was able to telepathically control a piece of himself left at Hawkins.

The creature infected rats and possessed humans to build a body with the slipping biomass. When the substance merged, it formed a new creature, but those slimy biomass seemed to be a reference to ‘The Stuff,’ a satirical sci-fi horror movie that premiered the same year the third season was set.

‘The Stuff’, directed by Larry Cohen, starring Michael Moriarty, Andrea Marcovicci, Garrett Morris, Paul Sorvino, focused on an ice cream-like substance that was discovered and marketed to the general public.

It was highly addictive and sold to consumers in ice cream containers, but it was also extremely dangerous, as it was actually a living parasite that took over the brain after being consumed. He then mutated the host into a zombie after destroying their bodies from the inside.

Like the substance in the film, Mind Flayer also emerged as a sensitive stain before infecting living things, initially rats before growing large enough to find human victims.

Infected people became Flayed, the monster’s zombie army that then melted into more stains that merged with the growing monster to enhance its body.

It was so that the third season of ‘Stranger Things’ had a reference to ‘The Stuff’ in a way very similar to the plot of the film, the series will show new references of insurance in its next installment.