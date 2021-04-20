The third season of Stargirl would still be a doubt

This summer the second season of the series will be released “Stagirl”, with an added change that it will be on The CW television network, instead of on DC Universe, the digital content platform that has now been reduced to just comics. While most of the DC Universe series have ended up on HBO Max, except for the one that was canceled, with the series about the teenage superhero, they chose to take it to a television network, where they were broadcasting each episode of the series after it was released. in the streaming service.

There is still no specific release date for the second season, but there is already talk of the potential third season, and what you hear is not hopeful.

While most of the Arrowverse series airing on The CW have already been revamped, Stargirl’s fate beyond its second season remains uncertain.

The series is described as “in the bubble,” according to USA Today, an expression that refers to there being total uncertainty, and it could either be renewed, or it could be canceled.

The CW has announced the renewal of series that have begun to be broadcast or that have a new season pending, so we will have new seasons of “Superman & Lois”, “The Flash”, “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” or “Batwoman”. The network announced the cancellation of “Supergirl” last year, and the series is currently airing its sixth and final season. “Black Lightning” has also been canceled by the network, and the series is airing its fourth and final season.

The second season will continue the story from the end of the first, and will have new villains. Thus, Jonathan Cake joins the series as The Shade, Nick Tarabay as Eclipso and Jim Gaffigan as the voice of Thunderbolt.

