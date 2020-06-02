Flow, Telecom’s video streaming platform, continues to bring multi-device entertainment to its customers with special programming in quarantine time. In this case The third season of “RadaHouse, more at home than ever” arrives.

The new season of the format created by Agustín “Soy Rada” Aristaran, it was filmed entirely during this time of social isolation and its episodes are approximately 40 minutes long.

In each episode, Rada will interview a special guest and, around this interview, different scenes of daily life will be developed in “RadaHouse”, allowing viewers to access the personal universe of Rada and her family. The humorous, absurd and comedy tone, in line with the eclecticism that characterizes it, are inevitable condiments of the new RahaHouse. Among the first interviewees will be: Natalia Oreiro, Diego Torres, Nico Vázquez, Abel Pintos and Sofi Morandi.

In addition to the interest in discovering the details of the conversation that the stars have with Soy Rada, the new season of “Radahouse, More at home than ever” generates an immediate identification of the audience, through the daily situations that any family goes through in confinement times.

Starting June 10, the first installment of the third season will be available in full to view on demand. from Flow, and enjoy each chapter from any device at the preferred time. This content is also available to all Cablevisión customers, through the Flow App, which they can download, free of charge, on any device: cell phone, tablet, computer or Smart TV, and enter with their Cablevisión user.

Multi-talent. Unique artist. The multifaceted character of Soy Rada guarantees the creation of original content for both live and virtual experiences, both for audiovisual and theatrical content and for television content. He is the undisputed ambassador of contemporary comedy, with more than 16 years forming part of the central entertainment scene in Argentina and Latin America.

In 2018, he premiered his one-man Comedy Show on Netflix. His first DADA album on Spotify added more than 3.4 M views in just 6 months 2019, more than 2M followers on social networks, more than 120K viewers with his one-man show “I am Rada into The World”. National and Latin American Tour with its Closing to a full hall at the Gran Rex Theater.

In 2019 he presented his national tour with Serendipa, also closing at the Gran Rex.

His project for Digital TV Radahouse added to date more than 6.5 M views on YouTube in its 2 seasons and won the Martin fierro Digital. In 2019, it was the double voice of one of the characters of the Lion King for Latin America. The second album by his band called Capuca added 1.5M views on Spotify.

With a wide audience that follows him, he entertains and engages with his absurd and insightful white humor. Its audience continues to grow in number and diversity thanks to the enormous versatility of its artistic proposal.

More than three years after its launch, Flow continues to grow and establish itself as the most innovative content platform that integrates the grid of live programming and content on demand. In addition, it has differential functionalities among which are: see from the beginning, see programs already broadcast, record in the cloud, pause live, continue on another device and have multiple profiles, among others. Currently through Cablevisión Flow you can enjoy more than 13,000 hours of on-demand content from all devices, including more than 300 complete series.

Check out the trailer for the third season of RadaHouse: