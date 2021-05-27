The third season of Doom Patrol could arrive in August

Yesterday the arrival of HBO Max to Latin America at the end of June was made official. With that launch the series would also be included “Titans”, which this August will premiere its third season on the HBO Max platform in the United States (it is not yet known if there will be a simultaneous premiere in LATAM). Now comes a rumor that the premiere of the DC series may not be alone. Apparently, the new season of its sister series dedicated to the Doomed Patrol could also premiere in August.

The third season of “Doom Patrol” would arrive on HBO Max on August 26. It is also said that I would do it with a double episode, premiering chapters 1 and 2, something that could also be what happens with “Titans.” This is what the rumor assures, when the company has not yet given the exact opening day of the third season of “Titans.” That is to say, if this rumor is true, we are going to have a month of August loaded with DC series, because to these two it is added that on August 10 the premiere of the second season of “Stargirl” is scheduled, although in In this other case we are talking about The CW chain.

It is also indicated that the series would have been renewed for a fourth season on HBO Max, although nothing has been officially said yet.

This third season will pick it up right where the cliffhanger from the previous season left off. There we saw the team take on Candlemaker when he broke free from Dorothy’s mind. In addition to this, we have officially confirmed the presence of the Brotherhood of Dada or the young Dead Boy Detectives in this third season.

Via information | Lance Ausfresser Doom Patrol Facebook Group