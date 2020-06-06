Without having a single reference of Saints Row The Third, nor of the series in general, I decided to launch to test its remastered version. A very entertaining game that is not afraid of ridicule and that drinks a lot from Grand Theft Auto, but without losing personality. The Saints are the kings of the world and they know it.

A well-known style

It is very normal to go to compare games, or at least I do it constantly. In the case of Saints Row The Third Remastered the reference is more than obvious. It’s Volition’s Grand Theft Auto, only with other characters, another story and why not, crazier.

We are part of a band, the most famous band in the world and that first approach occurs in a robbery that goes wrong, with autographs included, but where you can begin to recognize all those elements of this series. After the failed robbery comes the creation of the character, with a very complete and quite fun editing mode.

We can put metallic skin colors, weird hairstyles or even increase the size of our package, literally. It is there where the journey of these popular Saints and their leader begins, I mean, to end a series of enemies, who have united, to end our organization.