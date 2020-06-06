Without having a single reference of Saints Row The Third, nor of the series in general, I decided to launch to test its remastered version. A very entertaining game that is not afraid of ridicule and that drinks a lot from Grand Theft Auto, but without losing personality. The Saints are the kings of the world and they know it.
It is very normal to go to compare games, or at least I do it constantly. In the case of Saints Row The Third Remastered the reference is more than obvious. It’s Volition’s Grand Theft Auto, only with other characters, another story and why not, crazier.
We are part of a band, the most famous band in the world and that first approach occurs in a robbery that goes wrong, with autographs included, but where you can begin to recognize all those elements of this series. After the failed robbery comes the creation of the character, with a very complete and quite fun editing mode.
We can put metallic skin colors, weird hairstyles or even increase the size of our package, literally. It is there where the journey of these popular Saints and their leader begins, I mean, to end a series of enemies, who have united, to end our organization.
Chaos everywhere
Everywhere you look Saints Row The Third Remastered shows chaos, whether it is generated by us or someone else. But it is entertaining chaos. Enemy gangs chase us, some with incredible abilities. The police do not forgive a single offense and the amount of tasks to be done in the city is impressive.
However, all this chaos can come to play against, because it is difficult to identify the main plot and separate it from the secondary ones. Yes, we have many missions to do, some are carried out from a telephone, others are taken on the street, but it is difficult to interpret which are really main. I say this because in this type of game I prefer to go secondary and focus last on the main thing.
Not everything is bad. As in any open world game, freedom leads to a driver killing the enemy that is attacking you or the possibilities of carrying out a mission are almost endless. In the end, it is our decision how we are going to face the problem.
Finish off a local gang, destroy the city with a tank, be the driver of a prostitute and her client, cover a drug delivery from a helicopter, take a tiger for a ride in a car, be a giant tin ball, collide with the cars to collect insurance or one of my favorites, Professor Genki’s. A subject dressed as a cat and with an insatiable thirst for blood.
I do not know if I have changed or the industry has matured, but some of those missions were not much to my liking, such as creating chaos by killing passers-by or getting extra time in a career by running over people, however, all must be done if we want to control the territory .
As I mentioned at the beginning, we are the leader of the Saints, but this must be looking for followers. Many of the missions lead to that and the idea is to have a complete gang to finish off our enemies. That also implies improving the skills of our character.
The options are really very specific, related to health, resistance, lowering the level of searching for enemies or police and also with respect to our band, specifically on issues of health, resistance and clothing. We are not going to find a very elaborate progression system to be honest.
These companions are a great support in the face of certain confrontations, but they also uncover another flaw, artificial intelligence. Some enemies do not fire or have us in front or even go first to seek cover instead of attacking. The same thing happens with colleagues, which is sometimes frustrating.
What a pretty view
We cannot ignore that this version of Saints Row The Third It is a remastering and boy it shows. Visually, despite how cartoonish the game is, I know very well. The lighting, the brightness, some characters, especially the main ones. You can see the effort made to make the game beautiful for the current generation.
This does not exempt him from failures, especially in driving, where many times, especially in curves, the game hits impressive jerks. In the same way, some mechanics already feel outdated and the configuration of the buttons could improve, approaching what is currently offered by games in this genre.
I think it is one of lime and another of sand, because visually the game shines in certain cinematics and important missions, but it loses in some secondary aspects, such as textures or effects, for example, that of the rain.
As I said a few lines above, I play if it has technical issues to improve, punctually in driving moments, but they do not take away much of the charm. The game is not taken seriously and as a player one must do the same, enjoy it and have a good time, after all, it is the Saints, the owners of the city. [75]
