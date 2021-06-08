“The third quarter made me feel like a fucking mother”

06/08/2021 at 12:13 AM CEST

The Barça coach, Saras Jasikevicius, was very happy about the beating that he endorsed Lenovo Tenerife (112-69) although he recalled thatIn the end, “it’s only 1-0” in the tie, thinking about the second game this Wednesday.

“We are very proud to play so well against a very good team. and be smart to prepare for the second game, because surely they will try to answer “

“For a coach, you live like a bitch from the bench & rdquor ;, he said after the Barça display in the third quarter. “We have made very good decisions. Now, with the game over, let’s enjoy a little bit and think about the second & rdquor;, he said. “We cannot lose our minds, because we have won by a lot of difference, but it is only one to zero.”

Remember Badalona

“Now we have to feel good, but hungry for the second game, learning what happened to us in Badalona. We have a lot of respect for the team in front ofe, that they have won things in their career, and they are sure to react & rdquor ;, he explained.

Regarding Mirotic’s performance, he said that “I think that the break, I was very happy, despite having missed many open triples. If we continue looking for these shots, Niko is not going to miss and has clearly changed the game & rdquor ;.

For Jasikevicius, “this game is good for the team but we have the experience against Joventut. We are going to Tenerife, and we have to be very smart, “concluded the Barça coach.

For his part, Nikola Mirotic, one of the party’s great highlights, acknowledged that “We have a lot of talent in this team and everyone can put it in as it has been demonstrated today”

For Bolmaro “we played a very serious game” and on 40 points, he said that “we build from defense and I am very happy for the team.” The Argentine base thanked the fans for their support “which has been incredible.”