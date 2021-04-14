The third McGregor-Poirier is official and expected with maximum capacity

UFC 264 will feature a main event, Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier and a novelty: capacity with maximum capacity. The July 10 event is official as of Wednesday and the UFC announced that the fight in Las Vegas has permission to sell tickets at capacity. Nevada drops many of the coronavirus-related restrictions effective May 1, with another benchmark on June 1, although wearing a mask statewide will remain in effect.

“I’m very happy to finally say that Las Vegas is back,” UFC President Dana White said in the video he tweeted. “This summer, Las Vegas is once again open to the public and on July 10, UFC 264 will be at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas at one hundred percent capacity. Ladies and gentlemen, that’s 20,000 fans ”.

Poirier defeated McGregor by TKO in the second round of their bout at UFC 257 in January. McGregor signed the deal to fight Poirier on Wednesday morning, he told ESPN. Poirier (27-6) officially signed earlier this week. McGregor (22-5) reportedly took the fight weeks ago.

In the last fight against Poirier, McGregor ended up with crutches

Conor, 32, previously said he wanted another shot at the 32-year-old Louisiana native after losing to him in January in Abu Dhabi. McGregor won the first match between the two with a first-round TKO at UFC 178 in 2014.