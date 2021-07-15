The third fight between Fury and Wilder, postponed to October 9

The third fight between Tyson fury Y Deontay Wilder, canceled on its initially scheduled date of July 24 due to the British COVID-19 positive, already has a date.

It has been officially announced that on October 9 they will play the long-awaited fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (United States), in which the WBC world heavyweight belt will be at stake.

Fury was unwell in early July, with mild symptoms consistent with COVID-19, and tested positive on the 6th, theoretically due to a sparring that introduced the virus into his training camp.

Although it was thought that he had been fully vaccinated, he had only taken one of the two guidelines to precisely avoid being with fever and pain one or two days after the second laying. He has already tested negative in his last test, and will start training in a few days.