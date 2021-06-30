The third fight between Chocolatito and Estrada, on October 16

Eddie hearn, head of Matchroom Boxing, has announced that October 16 will be the date chosen for the third match between Juan Francisco Estrada (42-3, 28 KO) and Roman Gonzalez (50-3, 41 KO). The majority of fans and press associated with boxing wanted this duel, a repetition of the one that took place on March 13 in Dallas, with the controversial victory of “Gallo” Estrada against Chocolatito in a split decision.

That unification fight ended with El Gallo donning the WBA and WBC super flyweight world championships, and was about to be played in Carson (California), an aspect made impossible by sanitary restrictions. Therefore, it is expected that this third fight between the two tireless fighters will be played in that town, not far away in any case.

It will be a kind of tiebreaker between the Mexican and the Nicaraguan, since, to the victory of Estrada this 2021, the one of González in 2012 is opposed to him, by divided decision.