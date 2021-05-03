the third dimension of investment, a milestone of this decade and part of the DNA of investors

Many more asset managers are incorporating environmental, social and governance factors into their investment processes, and are intentionally engaging via the engagmenet with the companies in which they invest on issues that go not only with climate change, but also the treatment of employees , supply chain monitoring and diversity and inclusion. The demand for strategies that consider ESG aspects reaches new highs, mainly in Europe, with flows that reached 233,000 million euros, which is 10 times more than in 2010 and double that in 2019. More than 500 new ESG funds were launched and more than 250 conventional funds were reused. Assets in sustainable strategies reached € 1.1 trillion in December 2020 (according to Morningstar). And, although there has been an upturn in the assets of passive strategies, it is really active management that accompanies companies that today would not reach high rates in their evolution.

Managers like Fidelity, Janus Henderson and Schroders incorporate ESG factors into their funds that in a transversal way involve everyone, but also have funds where the social aspect becomes relevant. There is still a long way to go in terms of measuring the “S” of portfolios, but new standards are being developed, and financial training and education are always necessary, which is an important link in the evolution of investors.

One of the most pressing challenges is Sustainable Development, however, a large part of the efforts have focused on climate change, with S- social- and G-governance- being in the background.

It is increasingly common to see measurements of environmental impact in portfolios, but the question remains whether it is possible to measure the rest of the SDGs in the companies that make up the portfolios. In this sense Beatriz Rodríguez San Pedro, Sales Manager at Fidelity International, comments that “measuring social aspects today is somewhat more complicated.” European taxonomy for now has only been in line with climate change. However, it is true that new standards are already being developed for measuring the social part, such as gender equality. “At Fidelity we also focus on the most qualitative part, where we use our rating, based on conversations that analysts have had with companies, and they are reported in an internal tool and based on that information and ratios, the trajectory of the company and future expectations where our analysts play a fundamental role, accompanying these companies on their improvement path. I am sure that in the coming years we will see a standardization of information, making everything much easier to measure ”.

He tells us how Fidelity has strategies that go beyond the “E”, with the strategy Fidelity Funds Sustainable Water and Waste, which invests in the entire chain of water and waste treatment, that is, from pipes, water treatment and cleaning to bottling to make it feasible and drinkable for society, and then also the recycling that is so in vogue right now . We generate so much waste that it is important to make people aware of the importance of recycling, but not only of plastic, but of paper and cardboard and other waste, educating. By investing in companies that take into account both water and recycling, you also invest in those that today are not doing things quite right, but that truly, through engagement, you can change the way they do things. things. So “sustainability is not just looking at current data, but even more importantly changing the trajectory.”

In order to Martina Álvarez, Sales Director for Iberia at Janus Henderson, sustainable investment is a “natural evolution of active management”, via engagement or collaboration with the companies in which we are invested, thus managing to work on social issues such as diversity or inclusion, or by supporting the communities in which we are invested. invest in our companies. “It is nothing new, it is something that we have been working on for years and that we have been reinforcing teams,” he points out. It has invested in systems that help to quantitatively measure the risks in the portfolios. Investments have also been made in human equipment, because it is useless to have these quantitative data, if we do not know how to interpret them, we absolutely need to see not only when the past evolution has been, but where these quantitative data can go. But also in training in all areas.

At Janus Henderson they have a multi-thematic strategy, Janus Henderson Global Sustnaible Equity, which covers five environmental issues and five social issues, where 70% is invested in social issues, knowledge and technology, quality of life and education, safety, health and finances. Hence, this strategy contributes to the 17 SDGs that the United Nations has set. Therefore, a single strategy incorporates issues of climate change and the environment, but also social issues that must indeed be brought to light because at the moment there is a lot of talk about the climate.

According to UN estimates, to which it refers Inés del Molino, Account Director of Schroders, it is estimated that between 5 and 7 billion dollars will be invested per year to achieve this ambitious list of the 17 SDGs, of which 2 billion will be allocated to climate change, which is being the standard-bearer of the SDGs when it comes to capturing the attention of investors and managers. However, “we believe that effectively more and more we will see the impact on other objectives,” he points out. When investing in an energy transition strategy, the honest and honest treatment of its employees is also analyzed, and where corporate governance is fundamental, although a priori it gives the feeling that they are solely and exclusively in favor of climate change, “many of these strategies favor and reinforce in a collateral way that social footprint ”.

At Schroders they have strategies related to health and health advances, which have become so relevant with the pandemic and where technology clearly plays an important role. The bottom Schroders Healthcare It tries to take advantage of the opportunities that this renewable energy sector offers us, which also has a lot to do with pollution and a lot to do with health. That is why sustainable investment has ramifications that collaterally encompass other of the SDGs.

On March 10, the application of the regulation on the Disclosure of Sustainable Finance entered to provide transparent information to investors and, in this sense, Inés comments that what this new regulation does is to homogenize and that we all speak the same language. The funds are classified under articles 8 and 9 depending on whether or not they have an absolutely clear impact. “It is costing us a lot because not all the strategies fall solely and exclusively in one of the articles, we have some strategies that dance a bit between the two and we have had to decide where to classify them and the cards will include the article to which it belongs, something like the Morningstar stars, ”he concludes.

Information and training

The essential minimums that the managers have to communicate have been set, but the idea is to go a little further. The three managers emphasize the importance of training and quality of information, and that this transparency helps investors to better understand the strategies in which they invest. For investors, the new rules constitute protections that are welcome to avoid greenwashing, obtaining more data in relation to their investments and about the sustainability risks they take. An era full of information and training opens that brings confidence in the sector.

Clearly Europe is leading the way in implementing Sustainable Development and the United Nations 2030 agenda. However, and although each region goes at its own pace, from Fidelity’s point of view there is favorable news in this regard. Based on the results of the latest survey conducted by the firm, more than half of the companies its analysts meet with consider ESG criteria. The evolution has been significant since while in 2017 around 13% of companies considered them, in 2020 it was 48% and now in 2021 it has risen to 52%, with increases in all regions. “We are taking big steps, but maybe they should be even bigger; We have to reverse 550 years of greenhouse gas emissions and if we look at those at the time of the strictest confinement last year we only managed to reduce them by 8.9%, therefore, the challenges ahead They are immense ”, Beatriz points out.

In conclusion, Inés comments that, although it is true that investors consider Profitability and Risk when making their decisions, the third is the positive impact of our investments on society and the environment. Therefore, Sustainability is the third dimension of investments.

For Martina, if the previous decades have been the decades of technology, from now on we are in the decade of ESG investment, of sustainable investment. Being something natural of active management, which goes hand in hand with sustainable investment via this “accompaniment” in the evolution of the companies in which they invest.

And for Beatriz, profitability and sustainability are completely compatible, sustainability is already in the DNA of many people, not only millennials but of all generations. According to some statistics, almost 60% of Spaniards would be willing to sacrifice profitability in exchange for generating a positive impact with their investments.