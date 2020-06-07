06/07/2020 at 19:38

The third and last day of the exhibition tournament ‘Region of Valencia Tennis Challenge’ has been suspended due to bad weather conditions and thus the first tennis tournament that has been played during the state of alarm decreed in Spain has been terminated due to to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first match of the day was going to elucidate the winner of the tournament, since both Roberto Bautista like the Australian Alex De Miñaur they had won their first two league games against Pablo Andújar and Pablo Carreño, who were going to star in the last game of the championship.

At 13:30 the game started. Of Miñaur the service of Baptist and when he won 40-30 the second game, a heavy downpour with hail began to fall, forcing the match to be suspended.

Although it was announced that the game would resume first at 5:00 p.m. and later at 6:15 p.m., the suspension of the day was finally decided due to the poor conditions of the fully flooded clay court, despite the work that It was held there to be able to resume the meetings.