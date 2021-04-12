The Third Age in Action party stands in the elections with the slogan ‘In Self-Defense’

Pensioners on October 13, 2020, in Barcelona. (Photo: LightRocket via Getty)

The Third Age in Action party, based in Madrid and founded in 2018, is standing in the Madrid elections on May 4 with the aim of “restoring dignity and giving a voice to the elderly in Madrid” and with the slogan ‘In Defense Own ‘.

The national leader of the party, Nuria Martínez Ros, a lawyer, with a degree in Forensic Medicine for jurists and with studies in Political Science and Administration, will be the candidate to preside over the Community in the elections. Political formation is already based in all territorial communities, with more than 50 delegations throughout Spain.

The party’s motto in these elections is ‘In Self-Defense’ and is designed, according to the formation, to “give a voice and vote to retirees, pensioners, people with other abilities and those over 50, who see marginalized their life and work experience, and whose knowledge and professionalism are being wasted with the false belief that they are less productive and that they demand higher wages ”.

“It is an opportunity to” achieve social cohesion, end the social confrontation that is causing the ideological struggle and bring experience and common sense to politics, “says the candidate, who assures that she will fight against discrimination based on age in any of its manifestations and will carry out the necessary actions “so that the wisdom and experience of the senior is recognized, and so that the intergenerational relationship restores dignity and respect to the elderly person.”

“Faced with the useless spending of public administrations, we cannot remain immobile and we have to take this step forward to resume spending management based on savings ….

