the third after Germany and Sweden

Good news for the electric car sector in Spain. Volkswagen Group has just confirmed that will build a gigafactory of electric batteries in Spain. It will be the third of the six plants that the group plans to build in Europe and will follow those in Germany and Sweden.

In the development of this plan, the PERTE (Strategic Project for Recovery and Economic Transformation) announced this week by Pedro Sánchez. This plan contemplates € 4.3 billion from European funds to promote the electric car.

Batteries and cars with Spanish stamp

According to Herbert Diess, CEO of the Volkswagen Group, “we are willing to establish the entire value chain of electric mobility in the country, including the production of electric vehicles, as well as their components, and a new battery factory for the group. “

Thomas Schmall, chairman of the SEAT board of directors, for his part, has stated that this factory will allow “a highly secure supply for the production of electric vehicles planned in the country”. He also ensures that by the end of the decade this plant could have a annual capacity of 40 GWh.

As reported by the group in the statement, the Group’s family of small BEVs is also expected to be produced in Spain from 2025. However, the final decision will depend on the general framework and state subsidies.

At the moment it is not known if the battery gigafactory will be located in Catalonia or in another autonomous community. What we do know is that in March of this year SEAT, Iberdrola and the Ministry of Industry announced the creation of the first battery factory in Spain and that it will be located “close” to the SEAT factory in Martorell.

On the other hand, the group claims to have achieved “new partnerships to offer European customers a comfortable recharge”. Among the companies mentioned are BP, Iberdrola and Enel. They slide that they intend to implant 18,000 HPC points (high power charging network) in Europe, 17,000 in China and 10,000 in the United States and Canada.

More information | Volkswagen