The thinnest data storage device

The behavior of atoms and electrons in solid materials has been the basis for generating many of the technologies that support our modern way of life. Much research in the field of computer-oriented physics seeks to understand, predict, and even control the fascinating properties of these components of matter as they form an ordered structure of the kind we call a crystal. At the heart of the computer, for example, there is a tiny crystalline device designed to switch between two states, embodied by zero and one, which, combined in various series, allow information to be encoded and processed.

Today’s best miniaturized devices of this type consist of tiny crystals that only contain about a million atoms.

A team that includes, among others, Ben Shalom, Maayan Vizner Stern, Yuval Waschitz and Wei Cao of Tel Aviv University in Israel, has succeeded, for the first time, in reducing the thickness of crystalline devices to just two atoms. Such a thin structure allows memories to rely on the quantum ability of electrons to jump quickly and efficiently through barriers just several atoms thick. Thus, this new design can greatly improve electronic devices in terms of speed, storage density and power consumption.

The researchers used one-atom-thick layers of boron and nitrogen, arranged in a repeating hexagonal structure. Through experiments, they managed to break the symmetry of this crystal by artificially assembling two of these layers.

New technology could become a practical way to store information in the thinnest units known to science. (Illustration: Tel Aviv University)

The breaking of the symmetry thus created in the laboratory, which does not exist in natural crystal, forces the electric charge to reorganize itself between the layers and to generate a small internal electrical polarization perpendicular to the plane of the layers. When the researchers apply an external electric field in the opposite direction, the system slides sideways to change the orientation of the polarization. The changed polarization remains stable even when the external field is turned off. In this respect, the new system is similar to much thicker ferroelectric devices that are widely used in current technology.

The authors of the research and development work have published their results under the title “Interfacial ferroelectricity by van der Waals sliding” in the academic journal Science. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)