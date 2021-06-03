National teams



The things of life: on his return to France, Benzema missed a penalty



Christian Felipe Amezquita Ortiz June 2, 2021, 04:26 pm

The Real Madrid striker missed a great chance, despite his team’s victory.

Things of life. Karim Benzema, Real Madrid striker, missed a penalty in the 25th minute in a friendly against Wales, in his reappearance this Wednesday with the France team, 5 years and 7 months after his last game with the ‘bleus’.

Benzema caused the penalty with a shot that was deflected with one hand by N. Williams, who was sent off after the referee consulted the VAR. The attacker threw the low penalty to the right post, but goalkeeper Ward stopped the ball.

The Lyon-born attacker had played his last meeting with the ‘bleus’ on October 8, 2015, a friendly against Armenia and in Nice in which he made a double.

Finally France managed to win 3-0 with scores from Kylian Mbappé, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembélé.

