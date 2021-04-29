the thing starts well but ends badly

Ayuso looks at Pablo Iglesias on a screen in an interview on TeleMadrid. (Photo: TELEMADRID)

The electoral campaign is about to come to an end and, it seems, that the candidates have lowered their tone a bit after so much tension. Isabel Díaz Ayuso has granted an interview to Telemadrid in which she has had to say “something positive” about her political rivals.

The president of the Community of Madrid had good words for Rocío Monasterio, of which she said that “thanks to her support we were able to form the Citizens Government and PP”.

Regarding the More Madrid candidate, Mónica García, he pointed out that the good thing about him is that he “works in the best public health sector in Spain”. Regarding Edmundo Bal, from Ciudadanos, he stated that “the best thing is that he is a friend of Almeida” and of the PSOE candidate, Ángel Gabilondo, he stressed that he had a good deal with him “until before the pandemic.”

The highlight has been when he has spoken of the United We Can candidate, Pablo Iglesias, a rival with whom it is palpable that he does not have a good relationship, as could be seen in the Telemadrid debate, both on and off the set.

When Lourdes Maldonado asked him about something positive about Iglesias, Ayuso responded to Ayuso and when it seemed like he was going to say something good, he really ended up saying something negative.

″ Something positive about Pablo Iglesias? That he has done very well in presenting himself in these elections, because we have the possibility that his political project will disappear ”, Ayuso assured.

You can see it in minute 18.

