“The thing of Leo Messi to the Athletic one is going to be that no”

05/27/2021 at 4:44 PM CEST

Gerard Piqué, a Barcelona footballer, ironized the wish expressed by the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, to sign Messi for Atlético de Madrid, by ensuring that the incorporation of Luis Suárez was “a great signing” but “the one of Leo is going to be that no”.

During the presentation of the final phases of the Davis Cup at the headquarters of the Community of Madrid, the mayor of the Spanish capital gave a joking wink to Piqué about the possibility that the Argentine could play in the future at Atlético from Madrid, as has happened with the Uruguayan Luis Suárez.

“I congratulate the mayor for winning the League and nothing else. Leo’s theme is going to be that not even though you made a great signing with Luis (Suárez), “said Piqué, who found the reply to his joke in the words of Martínez-Almeida.

“The shortest way to be a champion is to become a Suarez,” said Almeida, who thanked Piqué and his company, Kosmos, organizer of the Davis Cup, for “the confidence” to host the competition in the Spanish capital.

“This tournament is in the sentimental glory of the Spanish and reinforces the global image that Madrid has with its projection,” commented the mayor of the Spanish capital, who underlined the “message that is sent to the population that the city is trustworthy” .