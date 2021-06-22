“The thing about Van der Vaart seems unfortunate to me”

06/22/2021 at 3:48 PM CEST

Sergio Busquets He has returned with the concentration of the Spanish team to captain the national team towards, at least, the round of 16 of the Eurocup.

To do so, they need a positive result against Slovakia in Wednesday’s game at the Cartuja. Before this important clash, the captain gave an interview to Cuatro and, in the advance of this, he left some headlines, especially in terms of his reaction to the controversial words of the Dutchman Rafael Van der Vaart about this Red.

“When you use adjectives like that, I think you lose your mind. I find it unfortunate to earn a few minutes of television“Busquets said clearly.”He has only been portrayed. I could disqualify him in his career for different duels I’ve had with him but I’m not going to do it. I respect my ex-teammates“.

Sergio was on the field in the final of the 2010 World Cup that Spain beat the Netherlands, with Van der Vaart in all the photos trying to cover the final shot of Iniesta in the extension that would give the title to the Spanish.

“Football takes many turns and people like that do not deserve any more comments,” Busquets settled the issue.

Regarding the game against the Slovaks, the azulgrana confessed that he understands “that there may be doubts, but nothing happens. I have been lucky to win tournaments and in both of us we were in the group stage on the verge of being left out. “

“We know that we have things to improve. We have lacked a bit of luck in the face of goal. We are creating opportunities, and we even had a missed penalty. It would be worse if we didn’t create them. We just need to be a little more forceful, “Busquets added.” Surely with that bit of luck in attack we will be able to pass. “

Finally, as a message to the fans, Sergio said that “the national team is doing things well and we are convinced that we are going to win with the help of the public and all those who support us “