Although some users prefer a tower, it is true that there are many people who should use a laptop in their daily lives. Especially if they value mobility a lot, and work both from home and abroad, something that happens a lot, and more so now with the obligation to maintain quarantine.

We recommend you | The must-haves for working from home for Andro4all editors

And today we are going to show you an ideal laptop to work and play occasionally, which It is also very transportable and will give you a good performance for the tasks you need to do. And obviously, the best thing is that it is discounted 300 euros, and has shipping and warranty from Spain.

The Lenovo Ideapad 330, reduced 300 euros in PcComponentes

Today, it is very possible that you prefer to use a laptop rather than a tower, mainly because the laptop gives you great versatility when it comes to moving, and because it does not require peripherals to function, but these are merely complementary for the majority of users. And this Lenovo Ideapad 330 may be the opportunity you were waiting to buy one.

We recommend you | How to phone with your Android from your PC

It is a fairly powerful device, which has a Intel i7-8750H processor, that it can run all kinds of games and applications, and this is a guarantee, especially for the future, since theirs is that an investment of this type is worth to you for a few years.

The Lenovo Ideapad 330 also mount 8 GB of RAM They will give you ease with multitasking for a moderate use, although if you are a user who demands a lot from the computer, you can increase this amount if you need it. And with this RAM, it is accompanied 1 TB of internal storage, It will be enough for you to save your files and games without having to worry too much about running out of it. Although, as always, you can complement it with an external hard drive.

As for the graphics card of this Lenovo laptop lowered, we are facing a 2GB GTX 1050, that it will be enough to run some games, but that does not ensure you can play everything on the market, but rather is suitable for an occasional game routine, and titles that are not the most demanding. At the end of the day, if you have a console surely you will not use the computer to play.

The computer has a 15.6-inch screen at Full HD resolution, and also has a port Ethernet, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1, 2 USB 3.1 ports, one USB Type-C 3.1 port, a combined audio jack and a 4 in 1 card reader, which will allow you to download the information from your SD to the computer without the need for adapters. In addition, it is only 2 centimeters thick and weighs 2.2 kilograms, so you can easily carry it wherever you need.

Follow Andro4all