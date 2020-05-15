As suggested by the comparison of the initial results of NASA’s ICEsat-2 satellite with the first ICEsat mission, which operated between 2003 and 2009, the thickness of sea ice in the Arctic has decreased by up to 20% in the last decade and has not been kept constant as thought by ESA Cryosat-2 mission data.

More accurate measurement

In their study, recently published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Oceans, Alek A. Petty, study lead author and scientist at NASA’s Goddard Center and colleagues generated maps of Arctic sea ice thickness from October 2018 to April 2019 and saw the ice thicken during winter as expected.

CryoSat-2 carries a radar to measure height, unlike ICESat-2’s lidar, and the radar mainly goes through the snow to measure the top of the ice, hence the differences in measurements.

ICESat-2 has a laser altimeter, which uses pulses of light to accurately measure height up to about one inch. Every second the instrument sends 10,000 pulses of light they bounce off the surface of the Earth and return to the satellite and record the time it takes to make that round trip. As Petty explains:

I think we are going to learn a lot from having these two approaches to measuring ice thickness. They could be giving us an upper and lower limit on the thickness of sea ice, and the correct answer is probably somewhere in between. There are reasons why ICESat-2 estimates could be low, and reasons why CryoSat-2 could be high, and we need to do more work to understand and align these measurements with each other.

The thickness of sea ice in the Arctic has decreased by up to 20% in the last decade