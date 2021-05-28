the thermometers will reach 35º and there will be showers and storms

At the gates of the climatological summer, which will arrive next Tuesday, June 1, the weather will become somewhat cyclothymic, with oscillations and contrasts that will leave high temperatures that will coexist with showers and storms.

Atmospheric instability will predominate this weekend over the Peninsula as it is expected stormy showers which will be more frequent in the afternoon and in the north of the Peninsula, and even in some points could be strong, while the temperatures will be warm, especially on Saturday, when it will exceed 30 degrees Celsius in many areas of the southern half and even 35 degrees centigrade (ºC) in the Guadalquivir valley.

The spokesperson for the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET), Rubén del Campo, explained that the instability and the afternoon showers will continue these days after these days copious amounts have accumulated in some points of the mountain areas.

Looking ahead to this Friday, the spokesperson foresees that the skies are “tangled” cloud cover in most of Spain. On the one hand, in the southeast of the peninsula and in the Balearic Islands there will be stormy showers that locally could be strong and extend to mountainous environments and outskirts of the east of the Peninsula.

In addition, a not very active front will cross the territory and in its path it can leave showers and storms in the northern half and even on the plateau the so-called “dry storms” can be registered, that is, those with electrical activity but little precipitation.

Again the spokesman adds that this Friday is expected suspended dust in the east and south of the peninsula and in the Balearic Islands, so the rainfall in these areas will be accompanied by mud.

On Friday, temperatures will drop in the northern plateau and rise in Andalusia; 30ºC will be exceeded in the Ebro basin and in the Guadiana and Guadalquivir valleys and even 32ºC in these last two areas.

Saturday with more likely showers in the northern half

Regarding Saturday, Del Campo states that it will be another day in which the daytime evolution clouds that will lead to showers accompanied by a storm.

These showers will be probable in large areas of the Peninsula, although in general the showers will be dispersed, although they will occur with greater probability in the northern half, especially in mountainous and surrounding areas, but they can also be registered on the southern plateau and in the surrounding mountains.

“The temperatures will rise clearly on Saturday on the two plateaus and in the Mediterranean area, “predicts the spokesman who anticipates that in those areas the rise will be up to 6 or 8 degrees Celsius compared to the previous day.

“We will talk about a hot Saturday for the time, with temperatures above 30ºC in large areas of the Peninsula, such as in the southern interior of Galicia, the northern plateau, the Ebro Basin, the interior of the Mediterranean regions, the central and southern half “, he predicts. He even points out that in the Guadalquivir valley they will be able to exceed 35ºC.

Lowering the thermometers

As for Sunday, the spokesman expects a “similar situation.” In this way, he points out that there will be some atmospheric instability that will result in clouds of diurnal evolution that will form stormy showers especially in the northeast, in the environment of the Cantabrian mountain range and, in a more dispersed way, in points of the two plateaus, the Mediterranean area and the Balearic Islands.

In general on Sunday lthermometers will drop “a little” in the northern half and interior of the Mediterranean regions, mainly due to the greater presence of clouds, but they will continue to rise in the south and west of the peninsula.

In this way, he hopes that on Sunday 34ºC to 36ºC will be exceeded in much of Extremadura, eastern Castilla-La Mancha and the Guadalquivir Valley, where they may even exceed 36ºC locally; in the south of Castilla y León and Galicia the maximums will exceed 30 or 32ºC while in points of Aragon and Catalonia, despite the thermal drop, they could also exceed 30ºC.

Looking ahead to next week, the spokesperson predicts that the situation will start in a similar way, with atmospheric instability that will translate into scattered showers, more frequent and intense after noon, especially in mountain and surrounding areas, and that may be accompanied by a storm.

Rather, they will be “unlikely” in the southwest of the Peninsula and temperatures will continue to rise in general and the environment in general will be warm for the time of year in the south and west of the Peninsula.

Again they will pass 34ºC in the Guadalquivir valley, at least until Thursday; from 32ºC to 34ºC in the central and southwestern areas, that is, in low areas of Castilla y León in Madrid, Extremadura, western Castilla-La, Mancha and western Andalusia More than 32ºC will reach areas of the northern half such as the interior of Galicia, the Ebro basin and other low-lying areas of the northeast.

In the same way, they will be able to exceed 32ºC in points of the northern plateau and the spokesman warns that as of Monday they will begin to talk about “tropical nights”, that is, those in which the thermometer does not drop below 20ºC at night in points of Extremadura, Andalusia, western Castilla-La Mancha and the Mediterranean coast.

Regarding the Canary Islands, it explains that during this weekend the cloudy intervals will affect the north of the islands of greater relief, where some showers are expected.

Meanwhile, in the rest of the archipelago the skies will be slightly cloudy and temperatures will rise, especially on Sunday, when 30 or 32ºC may be exceeded in the south of Gran Canaria. On that day the strong winds will blow on the peaks. The next week in the Canary Islands will begin with a regime of trade winds and with a thermal decrease.