The therapy did help Raúl El Negro Araiza, confirms courtship with a psychologist | Instagram photo

It seems that the singleness will no longer be part of the day to day of Raúl El Negro Araiza and the therapy did help him after their recent divorce. Well, today it is official, the driver uploads a photograph on Instagram, which confirms his courtship with a psychologist. The now owner of her heart is also a contributor to the Hoy program.

The truth is that for a couple of months the couple in love, was captured on Televisa San Ángel, but they did not issue any kind of statement. The information was that they had a good working relationship. After the psychologist, María Amelia Aguilar, shared parenting advice, relationships and emotional stability for a long time.

El Negro Araiza and his girlfriend psychologist

There is no doubt that the quarantine has everyone with emotions at their fingertips. Let’s say celebrities are showing who they really miss.

The funny thing is that just a few days ago Raúl El Negro Araiza, He shared a video next to his brother, in which he was passing his bachelor stage.

Without a doubt, this change of so many years from married to singleness has suited him very well. As, Raúl El Negro Araiza she looks much happier, she is already learning to do all the housework. Anyway, he looks like someone else and you can see it in the look and the smile that makes him fall in love.

And of course, if his girlfriend, María Amelia Aguilar, is a communicator, psychologist, educator and lecturer, how are you? That they are not going to lack topics to talk is a sure thing. Of course, they have known each other for several years, but they were only great friends.

This proves that the times of life are perfect, now is your time.

