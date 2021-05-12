The theory that solves the great mystery of the series

We try to solve one of the great mysteries of ‘South Park‘: why no one remembered Kenny’s deaths … except Cartman. The best episodes of ‘South Park’.

Spoilers for ‘South Park’ below

‘South Park‘It’s probably not the first series that comes to mind when we think about having a good narrative continuity. Like most cartoons and sitcoms, The series operates largely on the premise of ‘reboot and forget’, where the events of the previous episode are seemingly erased from the minds of the characters as if they had been tapped by a crude and ruthless alien.

However, in more recent seasons, the creators Trey parker Y Matt stone have apparently made a conscious effort to move on (not an understatement) with some of their stories and character arcs, many of which have spanned multiple episodes or are still in development (see Garrison’s recent transformation into Donald Trump, and then back to Garrison).

But really, there are reasons to argue that continuity has always played an important role in ‘South Park’. And if we go back to the beginning, we may even be able to establish a character connection It has been developing for almost three decades.

You don’t have to be a fan of the show to be aware of one of his most iconic running jokes – that Kenny McCormick, the strange young man from a family in financial trouble, dies many horrible deaths, only to be resurrected in the next episode with little to no explanation. “My God! They killed Kenny! Motherfuckers!” Et cetera et cetera. However, the most peculiar thing about all this is that no one seems to remember his death. Well, hardly anyone.

In the ‘Coon and Friends’ trilogy, a parody of the superhero movie franchises, it was confirmed that Kenny’s immortality is the result of his parents attending meetings of the Cthulhu cult: each time he dies, his mother resurrects him and he quickly grows back into a person of the same age.

In those episodes, Kenny also broached the subject for the first time when he confronted Stan, Kyle, and the other boys about their apparent bouts of amnesia. “I die all the time and you idiots never remember it!”, He says. He then proves his argument by shooting himself in the head, only to be completely forgotten moments later.

However, the only character not present in this scene is Cartman, and there’s a good reason why he couldn’t be a part of it: knows exactly what Kenny is talking about.

As some fans have pointed out over the years, Cartman appears to be the only character, other than McCormick’s parents, who is aware of Kenny’s many deaths. and his subsequent resurrections. In the second season episode ‘City on the Edge of Forever’, he tries to explain to Stan and Kyle that their hooded friend has died several times before. And in the sixth season episode ‘Cartmanland’, when Kenny’s parents sue him for a fatal incident at an amusement park, he says flatly, “What, Kenny? But he dies all the time!”

Then, Why is Cartman able to detect what others cannot? Well, there are two pretty popular theories, the first of which is that he sees things through Kenny’s eyes … literally.

In ‘Succubus’, the third episode of the third season, Cartman convinces his optometrist to do an eye transplant, using Kenny’s frozen head as a donor. The natural conclusion here is that Cartman is aware of Kenny’s immortality simply because he sees things from his perspective (via Redditor freddiemercury3001).

The second theory is actually very similar, but it carries a bit more weight. In ‘A Ladder to Heaven’, the twelfth episode of the sixth season, Cartman drinks Kenny’s ashes with some milk, causing him to experience several of his friend’s memories, while also being possessed by his soul. This has led some fans to believe that the characters are linked in some way, as they both shared the same body for a period of time.

Now if we are honest about it, Parker and Stone were almost definitely making these things up on the fly., but there seems to be some kind of connection between Cartman and Kenny that is quite difficult to ignore, especially when it comes to death. However, it’s when we look even further into his history that things really start to get interesting.

In 1992, Parker and Stone released a short animated movie called ‘The Spirit of Christmas’ (not the 1995 version of the same name, which is a completely different movie), which ultimately inspired them to go ahead and create ‘South Park’. Using an even cruder method of paper-based animation, the short follows four familiar-looking children who inadvertently bring to life a murderer, Frosty the Snowman, after placing a hat on his head.

The four boys are basically identical to the characters we met later, except that there are one notable difference: the one who looks exactly like Cartman is named Kenny.

More intriguing still is the fact that Cartman (the one who looks like Cartman, anyway), is the first character to be killed by Frosty. In response, the Kyle lookalike exclaims, “My God! Frosty has killed Kenny!” To which the Stan resemblance responds, “Dude! I told you not to put that damn hat on Frosty’s damn head, didn’t I?” which is certainly not as memorable as his future catchphrase.

Shortly after this, Frosty also kills Kenny’s resemblance and throws him next to ‘Cartman’s’ corpse., with pools of blood forming around their heads and seeping into the Colorado snow.

So from the very beginning, before ‘South Park’ existed, Cartman and Kenny were always linked by death and by their physical forms. Could Cartman’s awareness of Kenny’s immortality somehow be the creators’ way of acknowledging a connection and continuity that was established 29 years ago?

Sure we’re reading too much about this, and Parker and Stone would probably / definitely laugh at the idea, but it provides a satisfying explanation of why Cartman is able to notice something that no one else can: because, from a historical point of view, Kenny is part of him and he is part of Kenny.

