The clues that account for an alleged familiarity between the two stars went viral (Photo: Special)

Michael Jackson was always surrounded by a halo of mystery due to his eccentricities, her vocal talent, her original way of dancing and the myths about how her complexion gradually changed. Media scandals haunted him to the last of his days and beyond his death: to his accusations of child abuse, his enigmatic ranch Neverland with his particular amusement park, the stormy relationship with his father, the mistreatment he suffered in his childhood, the peculiar relationship with his pet, the chimpanzee Bubbles, and the cause of his death, along with a new theory that links him directly to the singer Bruno Mars.

Died on June 25, 2009 due to cardiorespiratory arrest, the king of pop se has become a trend in social networks, as various users have spread a hypothesis that focuses on highlighting the possible relationship that the member would have the famous Jackson family and the interpreter Bruno Mars, 34 years old.

The 34-year-old singer once stated that he did not want to be the second Michael Jackson, but the first Bruno Mars (Photo: Special)

With an analysis that crumbles this theory, a Twitter user shared the alleged evidence that ensures that Michael Jackson and Bruno Mars, In addition to sharing remarkable musical talent and a similar style in their compositions, they could be united by family blood.

The theory went viral and began to gain strength especially due to the fact that at some point Jackson revealed he had a son he had not recognized, and who refused to give further information on his whereabouts in order to protect him and his mother from certain harassment by the press. Said son would be the fruit of Michael’s relationship with Billie Jean, who inspired the song Billie Jean, which is about his possible offspring.

Michael Jackson and his eccentric pet, the chimpanzee Bubbles (Photo: Special)

User José Hernández mentions in his popular Twitter thread that the real name of Bruno Mars is Peter Gene Hernández, and attributes this name to the favorite children’s character of Michael Jackson was always Peter Pan, of whom even the singer had several statues on his ranch and, like him, considered himself an eternal child; It also points out the remarkable physical similarity that both singers maintain and the recognized talent for music, which ensures, he inherited from who started his career in the early 70s as part of the band The Jackson 5, who formed together with his brothers.

In addition to certain shared facial features, such as the complexion color, the curly hair and the height, the vocal range, the notes that the two reach and the cadence when dancing, they could also be indicators of a relationship of family ties between the two figures, according to the theory spread.

Bruno Mars during his performance at the 2018 Grammy Awards (Photo: .)

Another mentioned data refers that Bruno Mars was signed by the record label of Michael Jackson during the same year that the news of the death of the singer of Dangerous and Black or white, in addition to the late pop superstar being a close friend of Mars’ alleged father, who was present at the funeral; time later it became known that the aforementioned older son of Michael had been present at his funeral, although his identity was not disclosed, reason enough to raise suspicions.

The theory also mentions that a producer was fired from the record label the day after it confirmed that the interpreter of Just the way you are and Looked out of heaven he is indeed the son of the late singer.

Both figures are Grammy Award winners (Photo: Special)

Bruno Mars began his adventures in the world of stage in 1990, imitating another king of music: the forerunner of the rock n ‘ roll Elvis Presley, so his bond with iconic figures from the musical mainstream you don’t read that crazy.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

The spatially designed sports car was only 80 cm tall and haunted Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson “came back to life” to raise awareness of the coronavirus

Michael Jackson’s youngest son celebrated his 18 years by buying a mansion that costs more than $ 2 million

The localities are the states of Chiapas, Chihuahua, Guerrero. Hidalgo, Jalisco, Michoacán, Nuevo León, Oaxaca, Puebla, Sonora, Tamaulipas, Veracruz and Yucatán

MORE NEWS