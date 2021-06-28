The theory of life on Venus deflates with this new study

Last September, the appearance of phosphine on Venus launched all kinds of theories about the possibility that the clouds of this planet harbor some living organism. The authors of the finding themselves were much more cautious than the media or the general public, remembering that, despite considering themselves one of the ingredients of life, could be present for other reasons. But illusion is the last thing to be lost. Therefore, for many people the hypothesis of life on venus it remained on the table.

It even did so after a month later a new study alerted that such phosphine might not even exist. However, a new study published in Nature has made the hypothesis finally fall apart by showing that the second planet in the solar system is too inhospitable, even for organisms adapted to extreme conditions.

This publication focuses on the calculation of a figure capable of determining whether a planet meets the conditions for harbor life. It doesn’t just focus on Venus. Also in other planets of the solar system, and even in different layers of the Earth. It is even argued that their operations could be used to determine whether exoplanets, located beyond our planetary system, could be capable of hosting living organisms. Thus, that search that so obsessed the human being would become much more concrete.

Searching for Extremophilic Organisms

The surface of Venus is too hot to be considered habitable. However, its lower cloud layer, located at a height of between 40 and 70 kmIt does have a temperature range that could allow life as we know it on Earth.

These temperatures would allow liquid water. The problem is that no such water has been found on the surface. But in this study that has just been published, its authors, from NASA and Queen’s University Belfast, recall that previous works show the possibility that there is a active cellular metabolism in the water droplets very rich in sulfuric acid found in Venusian clouds. Thus, when speaking of life on Venus we would be referring to Extremophilic organisms, adapted to living in a very extreme environment, in this case very acidic and with very little water available.

All of these are hypotheses. To find out if there really could be life, these scientists resorted to calculating a parameter, known as water activity. The figure is measured from 0 to 1 and is equivalent to the relative humidity or availability of water in the atmosphere of a planet. Previous studies by this team have shown that for there to be life it is necessary for this figure to be equal to or greater than 0.585. Therefore, they needed to calculate it, both on Venus and on other planets.

The possibility of life on Venus deflates

The calculation of water activity does not focus only on obvious parameters, such as lat temperature or pressure. It also takes into account certain thermodynamic parameters, as well as the presence of substances dissolved in water. And here the sulfuric acid plays a decisive role, as it is found in such a quantity that it reduces the final result to 0.004, a far cry from the 0.585 that we would need to speak of life on Venus. It may not be outright denied, but the possibility of its occurrence is greatly limited.

This might seem disappointing. However, when asked about it during a press conference, the study’s lead author, John hallsworth, explained that it was actually exciting to be able to perform the calculations to answer this question that has been asked for so long.

And what happens on other planets?

The same calculation performed to establish the limits of the life on venus it can be extrapolated to other planets.

Water activity on Mars is slightly below what is considered habitable

For example, these scientists have found that on Mars the water activity is 0.537, so it is slightly below acceptable for harboring live microorganisms.

On Jupiter, instead, there is just that 0.585 necessary at temperatures between -10ºC and 40ºC. However, they believe that some characteristics of the composition of the clouds could limit habitability. As for the Earth, although the lowest layer of its atmosphere, called troposphere, is totally suitable for life, just go up to the second, known as stratosphere, to find figures comparable to those of the red planet.

Finally, these researchers consider that the calculation of water activity could be useful to establish what exoplanets they are capable of habitability. And it is that we already have more than proven that looking for life beyond Earth is like looking for a needle in a haystack. With these calculations it will continue to be a challenge, but at least we will have a little less straw to put aside.

