The theater appeals to Shakespeare, who survived several quarantines four centuries ago

Ana Mónica Rodríguez

La Jornada newspaper

Thursday, May 14, 2020, p. 8

The lack of adequate cultural laws to make the scenic projects that are replicated throughout the country visible are the challenges that surround this sector, said actor and director Bruno Bichir at the start of the 37th anniversary celebrations of the Shakespeare Forum.

In a chat with the actress Itari Marta, on Facebook Live, she expressed that the challenges faced by creators and stage spaces is that we do not exist in law.

Now the Covid-19 broke our faces, but we appealed to Shakespeare, who lived through several pandemics and quarantines of the bubonic plague in 1600; theaters were also closed for nine months and survived.

Itari Marta continued: Since H1N1, we have had earthquakes or facilities closed; we are used to surviving and getting ahead. Making theater in this country is a titanic task.

To start the celebration, Itari Marta and Bruno Bichir answered questions from the public on Facebook Live, which will continue with a series of activities throughout the month because even in the distance they do not want to stop celebrating.

Among the options that the audience will have is the Women’s Circle, where we want to listen, listen, understand and empathize with the other.

Community of women

Círculo de Mujeres was born as a Shakespeare & Cia space and will expand to the surrounding female community. The purpose is to meet to draw themes ranging from emotional relief, motherhood, erotic availability, withdrawal syndrome from work, the need to socialize, anxiety or leisure. The appointment will be every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in May from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on the Zoom platform.

Another initiative is dedicated to night owls, with Insomnia, where an open talk will be held, which suggests Internet users to put on their pajamas and enjoy an early morning at ease, in a session limited to 50 people, which will be every Thursday, from May 21, next at 11:58 pm.

Among other activities, the Acoustic Sessions with a bohemian essence stand out, which will be broadcast in a virtual room on the Boletia platform. There, four musicians will share their best songs to hug viewers through a screen. The guests are: Abraham Gü @lamusicadegu, Silva de Alegría @silvadealegria, Juan Manuel Torreblanca @jm_torreblanca and Sofía Macchi.

The purchase link is: https://noches-rasqui.boletia.com/ Date: May 16, from 8 to 9:25 p.m.

