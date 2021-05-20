The thaw in Antarctica and its fatal consequences

The climate on the planet is getting warmer and warmer, which could favor the thaw of Antarctica and that the earth underneath is exposed.

As a result, the wind patterns would change, generating an increase in precipitation, according to a study published in the journal Nature Geoscience.

The thaw in Antarctica and the consequences

The domino effects expected in the study are based on climate modeling and comparing data from the Middle Miocene (13 to 17 million years ago), when atmospheric carbon dioxide and global temperatures reached levels similar to those planned for the end of this century.

And that is why the data recorded in the study carried out by the Met Office acquire relevance, because “when an ice sheet melts, the new exposed soil is less reflective and local temperatures get warmer“Said the lead author, the researcher Catherine Bradshaw.

The scientist explained that this can dramatically change weather patterns.

With a large ice sheet on the continent like the present one, Antarctic winds usually blow from the continent towards the sea.

However, if the continent warms, this could be reversed and winds would blow from the sea, as is the case with monsoons around the world.

This would cause an increase in rainfall on the Antarctic continent, thereby the fresh water would go to the sea.

The results of this new study suggest that the Antarctic ice sheet retreated significantly during the Middle Miocene, then stabilized when the warm period ended.

In this sense, Professor Carrie Lear, from Cardiff University, pointed out that this study suggests that during a warm period of about 15 million years ago, when the Miocene Antarctic ice sheet was able to advance and retreat significantly across the continent.

“Which is concerning, but more research is needed to determine exactly what this means for the long-term future of the modern Antarctic ice sheet,” he said.

The thaw in Mexico

In Mexico, there has also been thaw, recently a plate was placed on the Iztaccíhuatl volcano, after the disappearance of the Ayoloco glacier, located on the summit, one of the most emblematic of our country, which was visible from the Valley of Mexico and inspiration of artistic works.

Some of the chain effects that the melting of glaciers unleashes due to the rise in temperature are not unrelated, in 2019 images of the sighting of hungry polar bears circulated in northern Russia.

The dramatic melting of the world’s ice sheets is not just Antarctica.

Meanwhile, in 2019 we also witnessed the melting of Greenland’s glaciers, which has lost more than 4 billion tons of ice from 2002 to date.

In that same year it was announced that almost half of the glaciers included in the World Heritage list of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) could disappear if the current level of emissions is maintained. of gases that cause global warming.

A report by the Swiss-based International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and an advisor to the United Nations on environmental issues, predicts that up to 21 of the 46 glaciers on UNESCO’s list will have disappeared by 2100 if maintained. the high level of emissions.

For now, the new study published in Nature Geoscience raises the alarm, because although the degree of stability or instability of the Antarctic ice sheet has not yet been accurately determined, the results indicate changes in the seas.

“These findings imply that a change in the ocean’s sensitivity to changes in the ice sheet occurs when the retreat of the ice sheet uncovers previously ice-covered land,” said one of the study’s co-authors. Petra langebroek, Principal Investigator at NORCE and the Bjerknes Center for Climate Research.