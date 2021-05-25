The tests for the coronavirus, about to reach pharmacies

It is expected that this Tuesday or throughout this week the approval for the sale in pharmacies of the self-diagnostic tests for the coronavirus will take place. They are similar to rapid antigen tests, but they change a bit. This is everything you need to know about diagnostic self-tests for COVID-19; from its limitations to how it is used; going through the difference with other types of tests for this coronavirus.

Last year it was already proposed to carry out rapid antigen tests in pharmacies by several autonomous communities of Spain; including Madrid. But this proposal has been criticized due to limitations of sample collection, It has to be done by trained health personnel. Since the swab (the stick) has to go all the way to collect the nasopharyngeal sample well. However, in the case of self-diagnostic tests for COVID-19 this will not be necessary.

Marian garcia, better known on social networks as Boticaria García, explained this Tuesday in La Hora de La 1 how these self-diagnostic tests are used for this coronavirus that will be distributed by Cinfa. But, How exactly do they work?

This is how COVID-19 self-diagnostic tests work

The first thing to do is put the extraction solution into the tube. This is important so that once the sample is taken it goes directly into the liquid. Then you have to use the swab to take the sample. In this case, it is not necessary to take the sample from the upper part of the nose but from the previous one (it has to enter at least 2.5 centimeters). Yes indeed, the sample must be taken from both nostrils.

The swab is then placed in the solution and swirled several times. The swab is left in the liquid for at least a minute and drained. After this, three drops are put in the self-diagnostic test for this coronavirus. And from here you have to wait about 15 minutes; The answer is similar to that of a pregnancy test or the well-known rapid tests for COVID-19. One line (the control) is negative; two lines, positive.

In some cases it will be necessary to go to the family doctor

In the event that no lines appear or the control line does not come out, “The test is not valid and you must repeat it”, indicate on the website of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (Aemps). In addition, they point out that it is necessary to «take into account the possibility of false positive and false negative results, in case of performing the test without having symptoms or when the viral load is low ». This is a limitation of the COVID-19 self-diagnosis tests, so in some cases it will be necessary to go to our family doctor.

What if it comes out positive or negative?

In the event that the result is positive, patients should proceed to isolate themselves and will have to call their health center so that there is a control of the disease by health workers. Let’s not forget that, although we are young and without previous pathologies, we can have complications.

Unfortunately, even if it comes out negative that does not mean that we are not infected. The result can be this if we have a viral load too low to be detected; This can happen both early and late in the disease. “You should not relax the protection measures, use of a mask, hand hygiene and interpersonal distance” despite the negative result, warns the Aemps.

A negative result does not automatically mean that we are not infected; we must be careful especially if we have been in close contact with a person infected

Moreover, if you present symptoms or a couple of days after taking the test, you start with them or you have been in close contact with a patient; we must proceed to isolation and contact the health center or family doctor to see how to proceed below. In other words, a negative result does not automatically mean that we are not infected; We must be careful especially if we have been in close contact with an infected person.

When to test

Like the rapid antigen tests; These self-diagnostic tests for COVID-19 should be performed “the First 7 days after infection or in the First 5 days after the onset of symptoms, when the viral load is at its highest point, “says Aemps.

Let us remember that main symptoms of COVID-19 they are cough, shortness of breath, fever, and muscle aches. It is also often accompanied by anosmia (loss of smell) or ageusia (loss of taste). Other common symptoms among patients are sore throat, diarrhea, congestion, chills, runny nose, tremors, and headache.

Limitations of the self-test for COVID-19

If you have any questions, you should contact the health center or our family doctor

We can talk about the fact that the diagnostic tests for this coronavirus have two limitations. On the one hand, economically. This means that, while tests are free in health centers, in pharmacies they will be paid. A test will be worth around 12 euros, although they will also be sold in packs.

On the other hand, it is important to remember that, although these tests for COVID-19 are sold in pharmacies and are “reliable” for the detection of positives, according to Cinfa; are still slightly less accurate than a PCR test. A PCR can detect a low viral load, while these have to be done in a certain period of time to be sure of the result. For this reason, if you have any questions, you should contact the health center or our family doctor.

Nevertheless, these limitations are not, in principle, negative by themselves; but you have to take them into account. People who want to pay for a diagnostic self-test for COVID-19 will be able to buy them in pharmacies shortly. And that the tests are less accurate does not mean that they are bad: so are the rapid tests of antigens and have helped detect many infected patients. You just have to take it into account in case a false negative or positive comes out.

The most important thing about the arrival of self-diagnostic tests for COVID-19 in pharmacies is that we now have many more diagnostic tests for this disease and that is always positive. More than a year ago, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director of the World Health Organization (WHO) said that “test, test and test.” And, although there are already several vaccines against this coronavirus, we cannot stop performing diagnostic tests. But taking into account the limitations of each of them.

