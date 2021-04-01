The tests confirm a positive in the female Espanyol

04/01/2021 at 5:38 PM CEST

EFE

Espanyol reported this Thursday, through a statement, of the existence of a positive case of coronavirus in the squad of the first women’s team, confirmed after the entire group has undergone PCR testing.

The blue and white entity, as it usually happens on these occasions, did not reveal the identity of the infected person. Nor did he specify if it is a soccer player or a member of the coaching staff of the parakeet first team.

In any case, the infected person, as explained by Espanyol, is perfectly well isolated at home, following the health protocols set by the authorities for these occasions.

The information comes shortly after the announcement that the PCR tests to which the entire male staff and the coaching staff underwent on Wednesday confirmed the existence of two positive cases in the blue and white group and ruled out more infected.

Despite the fact that the Catalan entity did not report the identity of the two people who tested positive, the coach, Vicente Moreno, He pointed out at the press conference prior to today’s match against Fuenlabrada that there are two footballers.