Nacho Vidal, who has been arrested and charged with an alleged crime of reckless manslaughter for the death of fashion photographer José Luis Abad, knows perfectly well what it feels like in a similar shamanic rite, since one has already lived in which he inhaled the bufantoin extracted from the toad Bufo de Sonora. This substance is one of the largest hallucinogens that can be found in nature. and it has become popular in recent years to take healing trips of between 15 and 20 minutes in which the patient can suffer tachycardia, loss of consciousness and, in many cases, death.

The popular adult film actor knows some of the symptoms caused by inhaling this poison, and already in 2016 he told what he felt through a video on his YouTube channel. The actor was 42 years old when he discovered it through a friend his brother had previously told him that had managed to get rid of heroin thanks to this particular method.

The testimony of Nacho Vidal after undergoing the rite of the Toad Bufo

“I am going to tell you about my humble experience with the Bufo Alvarius toad,” began Vidal. “The toad came to me through one of my best friends, who was hooked to the base many years ago and suddenly took something that made him unhook. He brought his brother, who He had been on heroin for 30 years, pricking himself. He took this magic, and it seems that he threw methadone in the trash“he detailed.

“All this caught my attention and this made me call my friend and say: ‘Hey, what is this that you have taken because I am involved in a very big shit that I can’t get out of, with my addictions‘. He lived in a loop of shit and he greeted me and said, ‘Look, this is going to save you,’ “he said four years ago.

“He took me to a house in Ibiza where there were a number of people: a man, a boy who is now one of my best friends … He took out a glass pipe, put it in my mouth, and smoked, not knowing exactly what was going to happen, what to expect.. They told me to open my arms, to look at the sun … I smoked as much as I could, and it was not to finish the smoke and, suddenly, whoo! Disconnect, disconnect in such a way that I do not know what was happening to me, I did not understand where I went or what happened, nor the time I was where I was. I did not understand anything, I got up looking at the ground, silent. My first trip was very still, I lay on the ground. I came back to myself without moving, “he continued explaining.

“I didn’t know what had happened to me. It was like ‘I’m fine, don’t hit me anymore, I’ve already healed, I’m not going to take anything else’. But something in my head told me that this is superior, something that you have to do again to understand what has happenedBecause this has happened is … There is no word to describe what happened or what happens to you when you drink, “he declared. So he did not hesitate and wanted to experience it a second time.”I started to jump and I said, ‘Give me another, you bastard“

“I had seen God, I had the Holy Grail”

“It made me come back, stir me, made me die, made my soul leave my body completely and my body explode. I had no limit, and my body became light and I saw the light … With the light it was part of the ground, of the sky, of plants, of nature, of the universe. I was the universe, I was everything. I had seen God, I had the Holy Grail, I wanted everyone to see the Holy Grail and I became very anxious with my friendshe snapped, something that has turned out to be a tragedy in the end. “I was thinking, have I been missing this for 42 years? And he wanted everyone to open their eyes. So I relaxed a little bit because I realized that people were looking at me like crazy. “