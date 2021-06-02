The testicles and the human brain are more alike than we thought

We have all heard at some time that men think with testicles. It is not true, let’s start from that base. However, it is inevitable to remember this statement when knowing that a new study has found a large number of similarities between these sexual organs and the human brain.

This is an investigation, published in the Royal Society Open Biology, in which the protein synthesis in different tissues of the human body. Thus, they conclude that the two places with the most proteins in common are the brain and the testes. But why? How can they be so similar and at the same time so different? The causes are unclear, although the study authors, from Portugal and UK, they have some theories.

What is gene expression?

Cells all body tissues of the same individual are composed of the same genes. However, not all genes are used everywhere. For example, a cell in the eye will have the instructions to secrete insulin, but it will not need them, since that is a task of the pancreas.

This is where something known as gene expression. For the instructions contained in each of them to be carried out, they must be translated into proteins. And this depends on the place where they are or even the situation generated in the environment. When it occurs, a gene is said to be expressing itself.

Therefore, what these scientists did was analyze the expression of genes in 33 types of fabrics, including those present in human organs such as the heart, intestine, ovaries, uterus and placenta, among others. Thus, they saw that the testicles and the human brain (both male and female) were the two in which the expression of genes had the most coincidences. In fact, they had 13,442 proteins in common, most of them involved in tissue development and cell communication.

Testicles and human brain: so alike and so different

The authors of this study believe that similarities between the testicles and the human brain They are due to the fact that, each in its own way, carry out similar functions.

Both organs require a lot of energy to carry out their functions.

To begin with, both require a Large amount of energy, well they carry out very demanding functions. The brain is practically the control center for the rest of the body, and the testicles are the factory in which several million sperm are made each day.

In addition, in both organs the process of exocytosis, consisting of the transport of certain components from the inside to the outside of the cell. In the case of the brain, its cells secrete neurotransmitters, responsible for the transmission of nerve signals. On the other hand, from the sperm, which are also cells, fertilization factors are released, which favor the fertilization of the ovum.

Now it only remains to know why this relationship between the testicles and the human brain is due. The scientists who have been in charge of the investigation believe that it may have some relation to the process of speciation, since 60 of those genes that are expressed in both organs are exclusive to our species.

In fact, they think that this relationship could be associated with some of those factors that differentiate us from other animals, such as improved cognitive ability. Of course, it has nothing to do with differences in intelligence between men and women. Basically because those differences do not exist.

