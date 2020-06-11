Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, has addressed his employees to announce that “it is high time to bring the Tesla Semi into high volume production.” The battery and powertrain will be manufactured in the Nevada gigafactory while the rest of its components “will be assembled in other states”. With this release, Musk advances the work and exceeds his initial promise to start these operations in a limited way in the second half of 2020, maintaining the first deliveries for 2021, despite having announced possible delays due to increased production of Model Y and the coronavirus crisis.

Last January, Tesla informed its first customers that it would start producing the truck in the second half of 2020, albeit on a limited basis, a very wide margin that left the manufacturer options to maneuver its plans. The holders of a reservation received a message from the Californian manufacturer informing them about the state of engineering development and the actual testing program.

With the announcement of the financial results for the first quarter of 2020, Elon Musk informed shareholders that the increase in production of the new Tesla Model Y would lead to a delay in the launch of the Tesla Semi. For the American company’s electric truck, the first deliveries were scheduled for 2021. The closure of the facilities in Fremont due to the coronavirus, where Tesla planned to manufacture the truck, could also influence the company’s decision to delay deliveries of the truck.

Now that the health crisis has been overcome or at least controlled, Elon Musk has communicated by email to all company employees that “It is time to bring the Tesla Semi to volume production”. In the memorandum, he also states that until now production has been very limited “which has allowed us to improve many aspects of the design.” The production to which the Tesla CEO refers refers to the two Semi test prototypes that have been seen testing in public roads and the first six units that are likely to be delivered before July, according to the leak of a mail from one of your clients.

The two test prototypes of the Tesla Semi.

According to the mail sent to their workers, Tesla Semi battery and powertrain production to take place at Nevada Gigafactory, probably in a new building inaugurated by Tesla next to the main facility. The rest of the components “will be manufactured in other states,” adds Musk.

The executive ends his statement, and referring to Jerome Guillén, Tesla’s President of Automotive and director of the Tesla Semi program since 2016: “Jerome and I are very excited to work with you to bring this incredible product to the market!”.

Elon Musk has assured that the latest improvements that the Tesla Semi has received will allow it to achieve autonomies close to the 960 kilometers for the most expensive version, whose acquisition price will be approximately $ 180,000. A version with less autonomy, approximately 480 kilometers, can be purchased for $ 150,000. Tesla wants to reach a production figure of 100,000 electric trucks a year, Although that objective is still far from being realized, especially since the priorities now focus on the arrival of the new Model Y and the development of the Cybertruck. Despite its detractors, the electric pick-up seems to have been well received and has a very large potential market in the United States.