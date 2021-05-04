The Tesla paradox: the car brand that makes money, but not thanks to its vehicles

Elon Musk has reason to be happy with Tesla. The company has revealed the financial results for the first quarter of 2021 with high profits in which its electric cars have little to do. And is that Tesla stars in a whole paradox: he loses money selling vehicles, but he gets it back with emissions credits and Bitcoin.

This has been the seventh consecutive fiscal quarter in which the Californian brand has closed with profit. His income has been 8,614 million euros with profits of 362.8 million. A figure in which, as we said, the impact of its star product, electric cars, is minimal.

Tesla messes it up again with an inexplicable tactile shift selector

As you know by now in the game, Tesla recently unveiled the 2021 versions of …

So how did Tesla get there? A portion of its investments goes to assembly plants, model development and technology. On the other hand, their Actions They have made it one of the most valuable companies: although in 2021 they have fallen by 16%, their market value exceeds 700,000 million euros. Titles worth as much as those of the twelve manufacturers responsible for more than 90% of global sales. Despite these two fronts, Elon Musk’s brand can boast of economic bonanza thanks to emission credits and Bitcoin.

Tesla’s profits in the first quarter of 2021 have been 362.8 million euros

Emission credits

Among Tesla’s sources of income we find the regulatory credits for pollution. The regulations in force in some US states require manufacturers to sell a minimum number of electric cars … and many do not arrive for various reasons. Therefore, they have to buy emission credits from those brands that comply and, in addition, they have excess. This is the case of Tesla, whose offer consists only of zero-emission models.

The sale of these credits, which has a profit margin of 100%, has provided the company 429 million euros in the first quarter of 2021. And if we broaden the focus, the figures are even more surprising: in the last five years it has obtained 2.7 billion thanks to this business. Only in 2020 it earned 1.35 billion, half, and the net income from the sale of cars was 600 million.

In five years, Tesla has earned 2.7 billion euros thanks to the sale of emission credits

However, emission credits have become a double-edged sword. The reason is simple: the bet for electric cars is getting stronger so It won’t take long for brands to stop needing help from other manufacturers to comply with regulations. Volkswagen, Ford, General Motors, Mercedes and some local brands in China (Tesla’s star market) have already started their electrification showing that this source of income is not perennial.

The Bitcoin

In February 2021, Tesla invested 1.242 million euros in this cryptocurrency and, incidentally, offered its customers the possibility of buying their cars with it. Now it has announced that it has sold a part for 225.3 million euros, obtaining a profit of 83.66 million, that is, almost a quarter of the total profit of the first trimester. In addition, the Californian brand has 1,100 million euros in digital assets: it has not specified what they are, but everything indicates that it would be Bitcoins.

Elon Musk and Tesla turn on Bitcoin

It’s probably the most talked about news these days. From now on you can …

And the sale of cars?

The question is unavoidable because Tesla makes and sells electric cars, but its contribution to this recipe for financial success is very small. Let’s use the numbers to give some context: Elon Musk’s brand is worth four times more than Toyota: in 2020 it barely sold 500,000 vehicles while the Japanese put almost ten million copies on the market.

And it is that although the epicenter of Tesla’s business is electric cars, if these were its only source of income it would have lost 150 million euros in the first quarter of 2021: 186,820 registrations that would have generated it a loss of 803.4 euros per unit. However, the brand hopes to sell at least 750,000 vehicles and make the Tesla Model Y the world’s best-selling car in 2022: something that would mean registering 1.5 million units in 2022.