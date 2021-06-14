The Tesla Model Y would arrive in Europe in autumn, manufactured in China

The Tesla Model Y it would arrive in Europe in autumn. It would not be the version manufactured in the Gigafactory Berlinbut rather units assembled in the Shanghai Gigafactory. The report comes from the publication Drive Tesla Canada, who claim to have consulted with two independent sources.

Deliveries of the Model Y They would start from the third quarter of 2021 in the old continent and would help reduce the immense demand that the company is having and the lack of units. Days ago the configurator of the Tesla Model 3 of great autonomy changed delivery dates for new orders to november. In the case of the standard autonomy version – which also comes from China – it is in August.

The Tesla Model Y made in china arrives in Europe due to the delays of the Gigafactory Berlin

Shortly after the start of construction of the Gigafactory Berlin, Elon Musk assured that the Model Y It would not reach Europe until the factory is finished. But due to recent delays, Tesla may be looking for alternatives.

In about a year. Would come from Giga Berlin. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 9, 2020

The Gigafactory Berlin It would start operations in the summer of 2021, but due to different bureaucratic processes and alleged permitting problems, the facilities are still unable to start operations. Photos of the production lines of the future factory were recently leaked.

Another reason why the deliveries of the Model 3 of great autonomy are delayed, according to experts, is to reserve space on ships for the importation of the Model Y from China to Europe.

The Model Y is Tesla’s compact SUV, based on the same platform as the Model 3, sharing many of its components. It was presented on March 14, 2019 and began sales on March 13, 2020. It is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.7 seconds in its Performance version. Its maximum autonomy (EPA cycle) is 483 kilometers, in the long-range version.

Read this too …